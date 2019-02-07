SPRING CREEK – It’s do-or-die time for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.
The Spartans, despite playing No. 1 Elko well early on Tuesday, Spring Creek dropped to 4-10 in league play of the Division 3A North with a 71-53 loss.
Spring Creek is currently eighth in the league standings – six teams qualifying for the 3A North regional tournament – the Spartans trailing No. 7 North Valleys (5-10), No. 6 Dayton (8-6) and No. 5 South Tahoe (8-6).
The Vikings defeated the Dust Devils 38-31 in overtime on Jan. 25, in South Tahoe, California, avenging a 51-46 overtime loss on Dec. 14, 2018, in Dayton – both games going an extra period.
Despite a four-game lead on the Spartans in the win column, both Dayton and South Tahoe have difficult games to close the season – the Dust Devils wrapping up against No. 2 Fallon (13-2 in league), No. 3 Lowry (10-4), Spring Creek and Elko (14-0) – the Vikings finishing out the regular season versus Lowry, No. 4 Fernley (9-6), Elko and Spring Creek.
For the Spartans, their hopes of playing beyond Feb. 16 are simple – win every game.
The first test will come at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Truckee, in Spring Creek.
The Spartans have already beaten the Wolverines (6-13 overall, 1-13 in league) by a final score of 40-36 on Jan. 4, in Truckee, California.
In the contest, neither team mounted offense in the first quarter – the game tied 5-5 after eight minutes of play – Spring Creek taking a 17-16 lead by halftime.
After falling behind 30-24, the Spartans closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run and tied the contest.
In the fourth, Spring Creek gained some big And-1 finishes by junior Reed Westwood and senior Jacob Fisher and a three by junior Kyle Owsley.
The defense held Truckee to six points in the fourth and held on for a 40-36 victory in a low-scoring dogfight.
Westwood scored a game-high 15 points in the contest and tied junior Weston Pritchard for the game high with nine rebounds.
For the season, Westwood tops Spring Creek’s offense at 10.1 points per game, also leading the effort on the glass with 7.3 rebounds.
In Tuesday’s loss to Elko, Westwood scored a team-high 18 points and knocked down two 3s.
In the first meeting with Spring Creek, Truckee was led by 11 points and three 3s from sophomore Ethan Flynn – who is the Wolverine’s leading scorer and distributor at 13.3 points and 2.2 assists, adding 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Junior Isaac Cruz posted 10 points before fouling out against the Spartans, Cruz averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 takeaways.
Spring Creek gained six-points apiece from junior Zach Woster and Pritchard, Woster scoring 7.4 points and snagging three rebounds per game while Pritchard averages four points and 3.5 boards.
Fisher’s five points against the Wolverines were four above his season average, his five rebounds three more than his average of two per contest.
Truckee senior Dalton Pruyn scores six points per game and tops the roster with 2.3 steals.
Owsley notched four points against the Wolverines but made plays all over the floor – collecting six rebounds, a game-high five steals, a game-best two assists and a huge block.
For the season, Owsley averages five points, four rebounds, and a team-high 1.5 assists.
In Tuesday’s loss against the Indians, he knocked down three 3s and scored 14 points.
Sophomore Raphael Rios scored two points in the first meeting versus Truckee, but he made an impact on the backboards – grabbing seven rebounds – and averages 2.6 points and 3.3 boards for the season.
Freshman Garrison Bylund had a coming-out party in the first half Tuesday against Elko, scoring all 13 of his points before the break, doubling his season average of 6.4 points – posting 4.6 rebounds per outing.
The Wolverines have gained 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game from senior Elliot Rost, freshman Sam Purgason adding 4.1 points and three boards per contest.
With four games remaining and needing four victories to have a chance at postseason play, the Spartans will get their first chance for a winning streak against the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Versus North Valleys
Spring Creek will end its weekend contests with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip against North Valleys, the Panthers running past and shooting around the Spartans by a lopsided score of 63-36 on Jan. 5, in Reno.
