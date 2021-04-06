 Skip to main content
Spring Creek boys soccer team hosts playoff game
Spring Creek boys soccer team hosts playoff game

Tyler Ley

Spring Creek's Tyler Ley, left, hits a shot against Fallon on March 27, 2021. The No. 3 Spartans (4-4-2) will host No. 4 Fernley (2-5-3) in the postseason round of the Division 3A North-East at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek. The teams closed the regular season against one another on Saturday, April 3, 2021, the match ending in a scoreless tie.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — For the Spring Creek boys soccer team — a young group under a first-year head coach — the season has been pretty successful.

However, the year isn’t over yet.

The Spartans — consisting of 10 freshmen, six sophomores, just one junior and four seniors — can add further to their list of accomplishments after earning the No. 3 seed of the Division 3A North-East with a 4-4-2 record.

Spring Creek will host No. 4 Fernley (2-5-3) in the postseason round at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On paper, the Spartans have a distinct advantage when comparing records.

However, the two teams just faced off Saturday in the regular-season finale — the match ending in a scoreless draw.

“Both teams had some pretty good chances to score but just couldn’t get anything to go into the net,” said Spring Creek had coach Craigh Cornelius.

As for the season series, there really wasn’t one.

Fernley canceled on its scheduled road trip to Spring Creek for what should have been the first meeting on March 19.

Game Time

The No. 3 Spartans' playoff match versus No. 4 Fernley will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.



GALLERY: Fallon at Spring Creek Boys Soccer — March 27, 2021

