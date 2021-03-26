Spring Creek boys soccer team starts fast, finishes strong

Battle Mountain’s best shot in the first half came off the foot of No. 19 from the right side, but his long-distance was rip was sent directly into Spring’s chest.

Anderson found another chance for the Spartans but sent the attempt wide to the right.

From deep, junior Paul Castonguay missed a well-struck kick just narrowly high.

After a rebound, Morrill came extremely close to sticking home a put-back bunny on a shot by Ley from another look-ahead pass from Anderson.

From a corner kick, the Spartans missed a decent chance to pad their lead — the shot by freshman Darin Meza sailing over the crossbar.

At the break, Spring Creek led 2-0.

The Spartans began the second half just as they did the first, on the offensive.

On a ball crossed from the right wing to the center of the box, sophomore Robert McAnany collected the loose change as the goalie bobbled the save.

McAnany poked the loose ball through a crowd of two defenders and the keeper — opening a 3-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

In the 43rd, the Spartans went back for more.