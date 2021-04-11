Spring Creek boys win 3-4 matchup, 2-0

Following a save by senior goalie Darryn Spring, he — with the aid of the wind at his back — launched a bomb down the field, Anderson making a run toward the Fernley frame.

The Vaqueros’ keeper was penalized for turning his back to the charging players and not making a play on the ball, giving the Spartans a penalty kick.

On the PK, Fernley’s keeper lined up all the way to his right — leaving Anderson a chance to score to his right.

He did just that, thumping his shot into the lower-right corner for a 1-0 lead.

Spring made consecutive saves for the Spartans, and Whalen hit a long shot from the middle over the Spring Creek frame.

The Spartans nearly scored on a free kick from freshman Connor Knotts, and Spring Creek came close to notching a goal on the follow attempt by fellow freshman Nathan Morrill.

Spring Creek then had a corner kick sail long and over the players in the box.

Fernley had a free kick from the left wing, but the shot was saved by Spring.

Fished had a shot deflected by the chest of a Fernley defender, and his rebound try went over the frame.