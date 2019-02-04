FERNLEY – No wrestling team came within 130.5 points of the Spring Creek Spartans.
On Saturday, the Spartans locked up their fourth-consecutive regional title, winning the Division 3A North regional championship with a team score of 310 points.
Elko placed second but trailed Spring Creek by a wide margin with a team score of 179.5 points.
Spring Creek sent an unheard-of 18 wrestlers to the state tournament – crowning eight regional champions – every wrestler on their roster qualifying for the big dance, including one wrestler in each division and all four of their non-scoring members.
Regional champions
Sophomore Chase Milligan tallied a 2-0 mark at 106 pounds, winning each of his matches by fall – advancing to the title match with a pin of Elko freshman Grant Castor in 1:22 and claiming the crown with a quick 16-second pin of Elko freshman Elliot Leaman.
Junior Kodis Campbell won the regional title in the 120-pound division – posting a 3-0 record with two wins by fall – pinning North Valleys’ Joseph Lumsden in 1:19 in the semifinal round and winning the division with a pin of North Valleys’ Trey Walters at the 1:54 mark.
Senior Josh Tripp notched a 3-0 record – each victory coming by fall – in the 126-pound weight class.
Tripp advanced to the championship with a fall victory in 3:29 over Fallon’s Wyatt Hatch and pinned Lowry’s Taylor Corak in 3:25 for the title.
Junior Riley Fuchs took home the title in the 132-pound division, going 3-0 with two wins by fall.
Fuchs pinned Elko’s Daniel Allen in 2:11 in the semifinal round, earning a 10-3 decision over sophomore teammate Bear Browne in the championship – the Spartans sending both wrestlers to state.
At 138 pounds, sophomore Q Boyd went 3-0 with three pins.
Boyd pinned Lowry’s Caden Ricci in 1:12 during the semifinal round and earned a fall victory at the 1:54 mark of the championship against senior teammate Austin Wirth – Spring Creek qualifying both grapplers in the state tourney.
Two-time defending state champion Dyllan Fuchs wasted no time in rolling to the 145-pound title, going 3-0 with three pins before the two-minute mark.
He pinned Fernley’s Jared Caulk in 1:09 in the semifinal and blasted a two-second fall win over Lowry’s Cade Bell in the title match.
The defending 152-pound state champion, sophomore Beau Chacon, booked a 3-0 mark with two pins for the title at 160 pounds.
Chacon pinned each of his first-two opponents, defeating Fernley’s Emiliano Alonzo in 3:08 in the semifinal.
In the championship match, Chacon earned a 7-2 decision over Sparks’ Tyler Green.
Spring Creek’s final regional champion was 195-pound junior Jeff Guthrie, who also won the 2018 state championship at the same weight.
Guthrie finished 2-0 and pinned each of his opponents, defeating Sparks’ Aleki Pooi in 2:40 in the semifinal round and pinning North Valleys’ Bobby Crampton in just 16 seconds for the title.
Regional runners-up
Sophomore Aiden Painter placed second at 113 pounds, posting a 2-1 record.
Painter advanced to the title match with a narrow, 2-1 decision over junior teammate Jacob Taylor in the semifinal before losing by fall to Elko sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht in the regional championship.
Browne placed second at 132 pounds, going 3-1 with three pins before losing 10-3 to Riley Fuchs in the title match.
Wirth also ranked second at 138 pounds, his lone loss of a 3-1 record – all three-wins by fall – coming in by fall to Boyd in the championship.
Senior Caden Constable went 2-1 with a win by fall and another by major decision, his lone defeat coming in a 10-4 decision versus Fallon’s Tommy McCormick in the 152-pound title match.
In the 170-pound division, senior Clay Campbell ranked second and closed with a 2-1 mark, notching each of his wins by fall.
Campbell’s only loss came in the championship match in a 7-0 shutout against Fallon’s Sean McCormick.
Third-place finishers
Taylor took third place at 113 pounds – posting a 2-1 record with a win by fall and another by major decision – his only loss coming in a 2-1 decision against Painter.
In the third-fourth match, Taylor pinned Lowry’s Angel Huerta in 2:53.
Freshman Terron Mogensen knocked down a state qualification in his first year of high school wrestling, going 3-1 with two pins at 126 pounds, his only defeat coming in a close, 2-0 loss to Corak.
He earned a 4-2 decision versus Sparks’ Walter Gudiel in the third-fourth match.
In the 182-pound division, senior Cody Jenkins closed with a 2-1 mark and two wins by fall.
Jenkins defeated Sparks’ Jasper Melger in 1:58 in the third-fourth match.
Junior Hunter Hood posted a 2-1 record with two pins at 220 pounds, his lone loss coming by fall in 1:45 against Elko sophomore Darin Legrand.
Hood pinned Lowry’s Josiah Chapman in 2:52 in the third-fourth match.
In the 285-pound class, junior Nicholas Ortega tallied a 2-1 record with a win by fall.
After losing his first match in sudden victory against Fernley’s Dominic Reyes, Ortega followed with two-consecutive wins to book his trip to state.
He qualified for state with a 4-1 decision over Fernley’s Alec Carr and won the third-fourth match by fall in 1:36 over Elko’s Alfredo Flores.
Congratulations to head coach Wade Pehrson and the Spartans on winning their fourth straight regional title and best wishes in their attempt to three-peat at the state tournament, which seems more like a formality.
Up Next
The Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center, day-two action beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
