Spring Creek cleans house in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teams, two victories.
On Saturday, May 15, at the Dayton League Meet, one school made its way to the top of the field in both the boys and girls divisions — none other than Spring Creek.
The Spartans scored more points than any program in the entire meet — racking up 250 as a unit — host Dayton finishing second with 209 points, Fallon placing third with 114 points and Virginia City closing with 50 for fourth.
On the girls side, the Lady Spartans posted 222.5 points for the title — the Lady Dust Devils giving a good challenge with 193.5 points for second, Fallon ranking third with 146.5 points and the Lady Muckers notching 15.5 points for fourth.
Boys
Spring Creek did damage in the mid-distance and long-distance runs; winning three straight races from the 400 meters to the 1600 meters.
400 Meters
In one of the most grueling runs — a dead sprint for a quarter-mile — Spring Creek junior Dylan Dunn took first with a time of 53.3 seconds for a personal record.
Sophomore teammate Benjamin Claridge took second in 56.4 seconds, and fellow sophomore Klayten Piippo set a personal best with a time of 59.6 for fourth place.
800 Meters
From one demanding race to another, the 800 meters — a combination of speed and endurance — the Spartans tallied another victory as senior Conner Gage went for a PR in 2:15.4.
Freshman Nathan Thomas also gained good points, finishing with a PR of his own in 2:20.4 for fourth place.
160 Meters
Gage continued his stellar running — making great strides in his final season — claiming his second win in the 1600 meters with a personal record.
He ran a mile in 4:56.5, narrowly fending off the 4:56.5 of Dayton senior Tyler Logan.
Spartan sophomore Liam Hamilton set a PR as well, crossing in 4:58.5 for third place — followed in fourth by the 5:10.6 from fellow sophomore Joel Herman.
Triple Jump
From the track to a field event, the Spartans absolutely dominated the triple jump — placing four athletes in the top-five.
Spring Creek went one-two-three as junior Kayden Boyle set a PR of 39-feet-5-1/2-inches for the victory, Dunn taking second with a PR of 38-9 and senior Sam Tomera placing with a personal best of 36-3.
Piippo capped the top-five with a PR of 32-5-1/2.
High Jump
Boyle also won another jumping event, clearing the bar at 5-feet-8-inches in the high jump.
Piippo took third at a height of 5-feet-6-inches.
Pole Vault
In the pole vault, the Spartans took every spot on the proverbial podium — going gold, silver and bronze once again.
Sophomore Jake Bradford won the event with a successful 9-foot-6-inch vault, and freshman Austin Reasbeck went over the bar at 9-feet for second place — sophomore Tarron Metz also clearing 9-feet in more attempts for third.
300-Meter Hurdles
The Spartans put four athletes into the top-four of the taxing 300-meters hurdles, junior Joshua Lore winning the event in a PR of 47.9 seconds.
Herman placed third in 48.9 — starting a streak of Spartans — junior Joshua Billat finishing fourth with a time of 48.9 of his own and sophomore Joseph Terras crossing fifth in a personal-best 49.7.
Long Jump
The Spartans did major work in the long jump as well — despite not winning the event — putting three leapers in the top-five.
Dunn set a personal record of 19-feet-1-1/2 inches — trailing only the 19-foot-2-inch span of Dayton senior Lance Peterson — and Tomera’s PR of 18-4 ranked fourth, Reasbeck rounding out the top-five with a distance of 17-feet-11-inches.
3200 Meters
Spring Creek also put in work during the longest race of the meet, putting three runners in the top-five of the 3200 meters.
Logan got his revenge against Gage and won the two-mile with a time of 11:08.8, Gage crossing second with a personal record of 11:11.7.
Hamilton finished third with a PR in 11:11.9 — crossing directly on the heels of Gage — and junior Dillyn Sanchez place fourth in 11:30.9 for a personal best.
100 Meters
From the longest race to the shortest, senior Camden Mortensen ran second for the Spartans in the 100-meter dash — posting a time of 11.9 seconds.
200 Meters
Mortensen tallied another top-five finish in his other sprinting event, setting a personal record in 24.8 seconds for fourth place.
110-Meter Hurdles
The Spartans scored a plethora of points in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing with three athletes in the top-five — all crossing in succession.
Billat crossed third in 19.7 seconds, Terras finished fourth in 21.4 and Lore ranked fifth in 21.5 seconds.
Relays
Spring Creek won two relays, taking the top spots in the 4x200 and 4x800 events.
In the 4x800, the Spartans — consisting of Herman, Hamilton, Bradford and senior Harrison Walund — took first place with a time of 9:36.4.
Spring Creek — the team unspecified — won the 4x200 with a time of 1:38.6.
Girls
Senior Kendra Lusk — who was recently named the Gatorade Nevada Cross Country Runner of the Year — gave the Lady Spartans a big boost in the middle and distance events.
Lusk won each of her individual races, taking first in both the 800 meters and the 1600 meters.
800 Meters
Lusk lapped the track twice and finished the half-mile race with a time of 2:25.3.
Senior Emma Campbell followed two spots later with a third-place 2:44.
1600 Meters
Lusk opened a wide gap during her victory in the 1600 meters, setting a personal record with a one-mile time of 5:13.
Campbell took third in the 1600 meters as well, running a mile in 6:02.7.
3200 Meters
The longer the races went, the better Campbell fared — legging out the victory in the 3200 meters with a two-mile run of 13:45.8.
Freshman Brianna Perchetti finished third in 13:53 for a personal record.
100 Meters
From the longest runs to the shortest races, the Lady Spartans dominated both.
In the 100 meters, junior Payge Walz crossed the finish line in 12.6 seconds for the victory.
200 Meters
Walz continued her winning ways in the 200 meters, running a half-lap in 26 seconds for her second win.
Senior teammate Lydia Binger ranked second with a time of 27.7 seconds.
100-Meter Hurdles
In the 100-meter hurdles, Binger knocked down the first of her two wins — finishing first with a time of 16.9 seconds.
Freshman Hailie Perry set a personal record of 17.5 seconds for third place.
300-Meter Hurdles
Binger also won the 300 hurdles — her bread-and-butter event — setting a season-record time of 47-flat.
Freshman Brianna Dimick finished fourth with a time of 54.4.
400 Meters
Spring Creek scored a bunch of points in the 400 meters, claiming the top spot and placing three runners in the top-five.
Freshman Aubrey Dawson led the way and the field with a personal-record time of 1:05.8.
Sophomore Macey Reed finished third in a PR of 1:10.3, and Perry followed in fourth with a time of 1:10.9 for a personal best.
High Jump
Senior Kylee Dimick — the two-time defending state champion (2018, 2019) — won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet.
Senior Chelsea Ackerman rounded out the top-five with a personal-record jump of 4-feet-6-inches.
Pole Vault
In the pole vault, sophomore Ebony Dastrup cleared the bar at 7-feet and placed second — freshman Zoe Shorland tying for third with a personal-record vault of 6-feet-6-inches.
Long Jump
The Lady Spartans also took second place in the long jump, thanks to the 15-foot-5-1/2-inch leap of Walz.
Triple Jump
Ackerman set a personal record in the triple jump, her span of 30-feet-2-inches setting a personal record and placing fourth.
Relays
The Lady Spartans absolutely owned the action in the relays, winning each of their four races.
In the 4x100, junior Jaleesa Woo, Dimick, junior Hayden Youngblood and Dastrup rolled to the victory with a time of 53.7 seconds.
Spring Creek’s 4x400 team — Dawson, Reed, Lusk and Binger — obliterated the field with a time of 4:31.3.
The Lady Spartans — Lusk, senior Grace Florence, Campbell and Perchetti — won the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:53.4.
The 4x200 team — unspecified — cruised to a nearly three-second victory with a time of 1:57.7.
Up Next
Spring Creek will compete in the Division 3A North Regional Championships at noon Friday, May 21, in Fallon.