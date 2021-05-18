Spring Creek cleans house in Dayton

High Jump

Boyle also won another jumping event, clearing the bar at 5-feet-8-inches in the high jump.

Piippo took third at a height of 5-feet-6-inches.

Pole Vault

In the pole vault, the Spartans took every spot on the proverbial podium — going gold, silver and bronze once again.

Sophomore Jake Bradford won the event with a successful 9-foot-6-inch vault, and freshman Austin Reasbeck went over the bar at 9-feet for second place — sophomore Tarron Metz also clearing 9-feet in more attempts for third.

300-Meter Hurdles

The Spartans put four athletes into the top-four of the taxing 300-meters hurdles, junior Joshua Lore winning the event in a PR of 47.9 seconds.

Herman placed third in 48.9 — starting a streak of Spartans — junior Joshua Billat finishing fourth with a time of 48.9 of his own and sophomore Joseph Terras crossing fifth in a personal-best 49.7.

Long Jump

The Spartans did major work in the long jump as well — despite not winning the event — putting three leapers in the top-five.