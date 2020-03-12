Spring Creek earns 1st win against Wells

Sophomore Kalee Higbee struck out the first two hitters in the top of the second but could not get out of the inning unscathed, the Lady Spartans earning a two-out single by freshman Kylie Harris — who later scored after three straight walks.

In the bottom half of the second, Stutesman struck out the side.

Senior Hailey Watson jump started a four-run frame in the top of the third with a leadoff single and scored on a one-out RBI base knock by senior Patience Swafford to center field.

Spring Creek’s lead went to 5-0 on an inside-the-park home run by senior Shawnee Walters-Haas to right field, also crossing Swafford.

Harris stole home and pushed the advantage to 6-0.

For the second straight frame, Stutesman punched out the Wells side one-two-three in the home half of the third.

The Lady Leopards responded with a three-up, three-down frame of their own in the top of the fourth — all coming on groundouts.

Wells plated both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Freshman Brynly Stewart and sophomore Jasmin Garcia drew leadoff walks, and senior Julianna Wright laid down the Lady Leopards’ lone hit with a bunt single and scored Stewart.