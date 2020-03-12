Spring Creek earns 1st win against Wells

MESQUITE — In four games during the Desert Winds Tournament, in Mesquite, the third try was the charm for the Spring Creek softball team.
On Thursday, the Lady Spartans dropped an 8-4 contest to Virgin Valley and fell for the second time of the tournament on Friday morning versus Moapa Valley by a final score of 5-2.
In its second Friday ballgame, Spring Creek tallied its lone win of the tournament by a 10-run margin over Wells by a final of 12-2.
Versus Wells
Spring Creek went to the front early against the Lady Leopards, junior Anessa Chiquete scoring on an error in left field during the top of the first inning.
Wells was retired in order in the home half, grounding out to sophomore Janeigha Stutesman — who then struck out two batters in a row.
Sophomore Kalee Higbee struck out the first two hitters in the top of the second but could not get out of the inning unscathed, the Lady Spartans earning a two-out single by freshman Kylie Harris — who later scored after three straight walks.
In the bottom half of the second, Stutesman struck out the side.
Senior Hailey Watson jump started a four-run frame in the top of the third with a leadoff single and scored on a one-out RBI base knock by senior Patience Swafford to center field.
Spring Creek’s lead went to 5-0 on an inside-the-park home run by senior Shawnee Walters-Haas to right field, also crossing Swafford.
Harris stole home and pushed the advantage to 6-0.
For the second straight frame, Stutesman punched out the Wells side one-two-three in the home half of the third.
The Lady Leopards responded with a three-up, three-down frame of their own in the top of the fourth — all coming on groundouts.
Wells plated both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman Brynly Stewart and sophomore Jasmin Garcia drew leadoff walks, and senior Julianna Wright laid down the Lady Leopards’ lone hit with a bunt single and scored Stewart.
After a strikeout, freshman Jorie Wright grounded out but crossed Garcia on a fielder’s choice and made the score 6-2.
Fittingly, Stutesman stopped the momentary bleeding with a looking K.
Spring Creek loaded the bases in the top of the fifth with three free passes.
Sophomore Nyha Harris drove in senior Keonua Morales with a single to short, Chiquete walked and scored Swafford and another free pass to senior Ashton Moon crossed Kylie Harris for a 9-2 lead.
With the bases still juiced, the Lady Spartans plated their third straight run without a hit as Stutesman wore a pitch — scoring Nyha Harris — earning their second out with a punchout by Wells sophomore pitcher Kyanna DelRio.
However, Spring Creek trotted Chiquete home with a bases-packed free pass and capped their scoring with a fielder’s choice that did not record an out — Moon beating the play at the plate for a 10-run lead.
The inning closed with a DelRio strikeout, but Stutesman capped her stellar outing in the circle with three straight Ks in the bottom half.
Spring Creek cruised in a 12-2 victory over Wells for the Lady Spartans’ lone win of the Desert Winds Tournament.
Wells finished the tourney with a 1-3 record as well, opening with three straight losses — also falling to Indian Springs by a score of 19-15 and falling to juggernaut Aquinas (California) by a 16-0 shutout — finishing with an 8-4 victory and avenging a loss against Indian Springs.
Stutesman was shut-down good and allowed just one hit over five innings for a complete-game win, striking out 13 batters and walking just two.
Walters-Haas drove in two runs with her inside-the-park job and scored a run, Swafford notched two RBIs and scored two runs of her own and Moon tallied a pair of RBIs and scored a run.
Spring Creek pitching: (W) Stutesman 5 IP 1 H 2 R 2 ER 2 BB 13 K.
Wells pitching: (L) Higbee 4-1/3 IP 6 H 10 R 8 ER 7 BB 3 K, DelRio 2/3 IP 0 H 2 R 2 ER 3 BB 2 K.
Spring Creek batting: K. Harris 2-2, N. Harris 1-2, Swafford 1-3, Walters-Haas 1-4, Watson 1-4. HR: Walters-Haas.
Wells batting: Julianne Wright 1-2.
SPRING CREEK — 114 06 — (12) 6 0
WELLS — 000 02 — 2 1 5
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (1-3 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North on the road versus Lowry (0-3 overall) with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.