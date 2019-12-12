Spring Creek, Elko girls each 1-2 ahead of league

The Lady Spartans will close their 3A North roadie with a 1 p.m. Saturday ballgame at South Tahoe, which won its league opener 32-22 on Dec. 10, in Sparks.
Neither Dayton nor Spring Creek have posted season stats.
Payge Walz
No. 4 Payge Walz
Sophomore
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Ryley Ricks
No. 5 Ryley Ricks
Senior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Emma Campbell
No. 10 Emma Campbell
Junior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Kylee Dimick
No. 11 Kylee Dimick
Junior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Lydia Binger
No. 12 Lydia Binger
Junior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Shyann Lamb
No. 13 Shyann Lamb
Sophomore
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jori Johnson
No. 21 Jori Johnson
Junior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Elizabeth Canning
No. 23 Elizabeth Canning
Senior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Cheyenne Cleveland
No. 30 Cheyenne Cleveland
Senior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Chelsea Ackerman
No. 32 Chelsea Ackerman
Junior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Rylee Keim
No. 40 Rylee Keim
Freshman
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Amanda Goicoechea
No. 44 Amanda Goicoechea
Senior
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Ryley Ricks
Spring Creek's Ryley Ricks goes up for a layup on Dec. 15, 2018, against Fernley, in Spring Creek. She scored seven of her eight points in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Vaqueros 52-45 to move to 2-0 in league play.
Anthony Mori
Caitlyn Dimick
Spring Creek's Caitlyn Dimick, right, finds separation for a clean look against Fernley, on Dec. 15, 2018, in Spring Creek. She tied for the team high in scoring and booked nine of her 12 points in the second half.
Anthony Mori
Alayna Grosz
Spring Creek's Alayna Grosz, center, makes a move along the baseline during the second quarter on Dec. 15, 2018, against Fernley, in Spring Creek. She scored seven of her 12 points in the frame, tying for the team high in scoring.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek's Jasmine Yadeskie (4) drives the middle of the lane on Dec. 18, 2018, during the Lady Spartans' 52-45 win against Fernley, in Spring Creek.
Anthony Mori
Caitlyn Dimick
Spring Creek's Caitlyn Dimick, left, goes up against Fallon's Leilani Otuafi on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek. Dimick scored eight of her 11 points for the Lady Spartans in the first half.
Anthony Mori
Kylee Dimick
Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick (11) works through traffic on Dec. 22, 2018, between Fallon defenders Leilani Otuafi, left, and Chandler McAlexander. Dimick scored a team-high 14 points for the Lady Spartans, nine coming on free throws.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek's Jasmine Yadeskie (4) draws a foul on Dec. 22, 2018, against Fallon's Karlee Hitchcock, in Spring Creek. Yadeskie knocked down a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining on Dec. 21, 2018, against Lowry, lifting the Lady Spartans to a 61-59 victory over the Lady Buckaroos. Spring Creek gave Fallon a mighty scare but fell to the two-time defending state champs by a final score of 52-45.
Anthony Mori
Caitlyn Dimick
Spring Creek's Caitlyn Dimick drives against Fallon on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek point guard Jasmine Yadeskie, left, pushes the ball down the floor for an assist after making a steal on Jan. 8. 2019, against Elko, at Centennial Gymnasium. She tied for the game high with 14 points, and the Lady Spartans survived a fourth-quarter comeback by the Lady Indians for a 66-62 victory.
Anthony Mori
Payge Walz
Spring Creek's Payge Walz, center, dribbles the ball down the floor on Jan. 8, 2019, against Elko, at Centennial Gymnasium. Walz finished with nine points, four rebounds and dished the game-sealing assist to Alayna Grosz in a 66-62 win for the Lady Spartans.
Anthony Mori
Kylee Dimick
Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick, front right, boxes out on a free throw on Jan. 8, 2019, against Elko, at Centennial Gymnasium. She scored 11 points in three straight games to start the year, finishing the contest against the Lady Indians with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek's Jasmine Yadeskie, right, looks to pass to the post against Fallon on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Payge Walz
Spring Creek's Payge Walz goes up for one of her two field goals in the fourth quarter on Feb. 2, 2019, against the Lady Greenwave, in Fallon. Following a 50-40 victory against Lowry, the Lady Spartans fell 46-33 to the Lady Greenwave.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek's Jasmine Yadeskie (4) takes the ball to the basket on Feb. 2, 2019, against the Lady Greenwave, in Fallon. She scored a team-high eight points for the Lady Spartans, coming off a game-high 15 points against the Lady Buckaroos, in Winnemucca.
Anthony Mori
Alayna Grosz
Spring Creek’s Alayna Grosz (24) goes up for two of her game-high 23 points on Feb. 5, 2019, against Elko, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans improved to 12-2 in league play with a 54-47 victory.
Anthony Mori
Cheyenne Cleveland
Spring Creek's Cheyenne Cleveland (30) goes to the bucket on Feb. 5, 2019, against Elko, in Spring Creek. She scored eight points in a 54-47 victory.
Anthony Mori
Chelsea Ackerman
Spring Creek's Chelsea Ackerman takes a steal through contact for a layup on Feb. 8, 2019, against Truckee, in Spring Creek.
Anthony Mori
Kylee Dimick
Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick (11) splits a Truckee double-team on Feb. 8, 2019, to beat the second-quarter buzzer. She finished with 11 points in the game. The Lady Spartans threw away a four-point lead with less than a minute remaining and lost to the Lady Wolverines by a final score of 48-47.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek's Jasmine Yadeskie, center, makes a wrap-around assist against Truckee, on Feb. 8, 2019, in Spring Creek. On Feb. 9, 2019, the Lady Spartans rebounded from a 48-47 loss to the Lady Wolverines with a 51-21 win over North Valleys.
Anthony Mori
Delaynee Walz
Spring Creek's Delaynee Walz looks to pass on Feb. 5, 2019, against Elko, in Spring Creek.
Anthony Mori
Chelsea Ackerman
Spring Creek's Chelsea Ackerman goes up for a layup after making a steal during the first half on Feb. 15, 2019, against Dayton, in Spring Creek. She scored nine points in the ballgame.
Anthony Mori
Shaylynn Yaunick
Spring Creek's Shaylynn Yaunick splashes a three from the left corner on Feb. 15, 2019, against Dayton, in Spring Creek. She scored five points, and the Lady Spartans clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the Division 3A North regional tournament with a 51-7 victory over the Lady Dust Devils.
Anthony Mori
Alayna Grosz
Spring Creek's Alayna Grosz (24) seals off South Tahoe's Kayleen Conard, on Feb. 19, 2019, in Spring Creek. Grosz finished with 12 points in the contest.
Anthony Mori
Caitlyn Dimick
Spring Creek's Caitlyn Dimick lines up a short-corner jumper on Feb. 19, 2019, against South Tahoe, in Spring Creek. She scored a game-high 17 points, booking 13 in the first half.
Anthony Mori
Cheyenne Cleveland, Ryley Ricks
Spring Creek's Cheyenne Cleveland, left, and Ryley Ricks, right, hound South Tahoe's Kaitlyn Janese on Feb. 19, 2019, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans' defense allowed just four points in the first half, and Spring Creek closed the regular season with a 15-3 record on the heels of a 54-22 victory.
Anthony Mori
Chelsea Ackerman
Spring Creek's Chelsea Ackerman makes a post-entry pass on Feb. 19, 2019, against South Tahoe, in Spring Creek.
Anthony Mori
Kylee Dimick
Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick, left, works through traffic after an offensive rebound against Lowry, on Feb. 22, 2019, at North Valleys High School, in Reno. She scored all seven of her points in the second half.
Anthony Mori
Cailtyn Dimick
Spring Creek's Caitlyn Dimick (32) works to the hoop for a deuce on Feb. 22, 2019, against Lowry, at North Valleys High School, in Reno. She led the Lady Spartans with 10 points, but Spring Creek lost its Division 3A North regional semifinal to the Lady Buckaroos by a final score of 46-31.
Anthony Mori
Shaylynn Yaunick
Spring Creek's Shaylynn Yaunick splashes a three from the left corner against Dayton on Feb. 15, 2019, in Spring Creek. She averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game in her senior season and was an honorable mention for the Division 3A North awards.
Anthony Mori
Kylee Dimick
Spring Creek's Kylee Dimick (11) works between Fallon defenders Leilani Otuafi, left, and Chandler McAlexander on Dec. 22, 2018, in Spring Creek. Dimick scored a season-high 14 points and snagged a season-best 13 boards (seven offensive) for consecutive double-doubles. She wrapped up her second season with the varsity after averaging 6.6 points (23rd in the league), 5.4 boards (tied for 14th in the 3A North) and 1.2 steals for an honorable mention in the Division 3A North awards.
Anthony Mori
Caitlyn Dimick
Spring Creek's Caitlyn Dimick lines up a short-corner jumper against South Tahoe on Feb. 19, 2019, in Spring Creek. She scored a game-high 17 points, booking 13 in the first half. Dimick was named a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North.
Anthony Mori
Alayna Grosz
Spring Creek’s Alayna Grosz (24) goes up for two of her season-high and game-best 23 points against Elko on Feb. 5, 2019, in Spring Creek. She also ripped down a season-best and game-high 15 rebounds (eight offensive) for one of her five double-doubles on the year. Grosz earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North.
Anthony Mori
Jasmine Yadeskie
Spring Creek's Jasmine Yadeskie, center, makes a wrap-around assist against Truckee on Feb. 8, 2019, in Spring Creek. For the year, she averaged 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.8 assists per contest. In her final season, Yadeskie went from a 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State player to a 1st-Team All-League and 1st-Team All-State performer for the Lady Spartans.
Anthony Mori
Elko was pummeled by 4A power Bishop Manogue in the season opener by a score of 59-22, a game in which the Lady Indians turned the ball over 44 times — including 24 giveaways by one player.
In the Lady Indians’ second contest, Elko used a solid defensive effort for a 40-28 victory over Lassen (California).
Facing Douglas in the tourney finale, the Lady Indians cost themselves a win with unforced turnovers and poor shooting at the charity stripe — falling 46-36 to the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Indians will look for their first win during 3A North play at 6 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe.
The Lady Vikings have shown balance, despite only one player scoring in double digits.