Spring Creek, Elko girls each 1-2 ahead of league

The Lady Spartans will close their 3A North roadie with a 1 p.m. Saturday ballgame at South Tahoe, which won its league opener 32-22 on Dec. 10, in Sparks.

Neither Dayton nor Spring Creek have posted season stats.

Elko

Elko was pummeled by 4A power Bishop Manogue in the season opener by a score of 59-22, a game in which the Lady Indians turned the ball over 44 times — including 24 giveaways by one player.

In the Lady Indians’ second contest, Elko used a solid defensive effort for a 40-28 victory over Lassen (California).

Facing Douglas in the tourney finale, the Lady Indians cost themselves a win with unforced turnovers and poor shooting at the charity stripe — falling 46-36 to the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Indians will look for their first win during 3A North play at 6 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe.