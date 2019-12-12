You are the owner of this article.
Spring Creek, Elko girls each 1-2 ahead of league
Spring Creek, Elko girls each 1-2 ahead of league

ELKO — As the Spring Creek and Elko girls basketball teams step on the floor Friday for their respective league openers, each squad will have a 1-2 record attached to their names — both hoping to improve to 2-2.

Spring Creek

The Lady Spartans lost their first and last contests of the High Sierra Winter Classic, dropping a lopsided game in the season opener by a final score of 66-31 to Spanish Springs.

Spring Creek righted the ship with a 44-42 victory over Damonte Ranch.

In the tourney finale, the Lady Spartans fell but they could hold their heads high after pushing Division 4A powerhouse Reno to a two-point, 34-32 ballgame — limiting the Lady Huskies to single digits in every frame.

At 6 p.m. Friday night, Spring Creek will play its league opener on the road — facing the Lady Dust Devils, in Dayton.

In a non-league contest against a 3A North team, Dayton (0-3 overall) was pounded by 40 points against Truckee on Dec. 7, in Sparks.

The Lady Spartans will close their 3A North roadie with a 1 p.m. Saturday ballgame at South Tahoe, which won its league opener 32-22 on Dec. 10, in Sparks.

Neither Dayton nor Spring Creek have posted season stats.

Elko

Like the Lady Spartans, the Lady Indians also went 1-2 at the High Sierra Winter Classic — losing and winning in the exact-same order.

Elko was pummeled by 4A power Bishop Manogue in the season opener by a score of 59-22, a game in which the Lady Indians turned the ball over 44 times — including 24 giveaways by one player.

In the Lady Indians’ second contest, Elko used a solid defensive effort for a 40-28 victory over Lassen (California).

Facing Douglas in the tourney finale, the Lady Indians cost themselves a win with unforced turnovers and poor shooting at the charity stripe — falling 46-36 to the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Indians will look for their first win during 3A North play at 6 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe.

The Lady Vikings have shown balance, despite only one player scoring in double digits.

Sophomore Alexi Haven averages a near double-double at 10.5 points and eight rebounds per game, flirting with crazy triple-double numbers on 6.5 steals.

Junior Kayleen Conard is averaging nine points, five rebounds, two steals and 1.5 assists.

Junior Eva Perry does her work inside, scoring 8.5 points – matching the number on a team-best 8.5 rebounds per contest — notching 3.5 steals and a team-high 1.5 blocks per outing.

Running the show offensively, junior Giovana DeLoia paces the passing game with 3.5 assists per game — averaging 5.5 points. 3.5 boards, two steals and a block.

Junior Ruby Neiger also makes all-around contributions with 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 swipes per game.

The Lady Indians will shut down their road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday versus the Lady Dust Devils, in Dayton.

