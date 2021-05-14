Spring Creek ends drought with Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — While Elko County and much of Nevada is in an actual drought, Spring Creek’s softball team finally rained on Lowry’s parade.

For the first time since April 22, 2011 — a span of more than 10 calendar years — the Lady Spartans took down the Lady Buckaroos.

On Wednesday, playing on Lowry’s home field, Spring Creek limited the Lady Bucks to just two runs and scored four runs in the late innings for a 5-2 victory.

In the away half of the first, junior Janeigha Stutesman gave the Lady Spartans a big lift — literally — bombing a ball high into the air and over the left-field fence for a solo home run and a 1-0 lead.

Lowry threatened to make a two-out rally in the home half — juniors Natalia Zepeda and Kenzi Dowd-Smith each hitting consecutive singles — but Spring Creek escaped the frame with a fly out to sophomore Brynly Stewart at second base.

All the Lady Spartans managed in the top of the second was a one-out base knock by junior Nyha Harris to center field, following with back-to-back strikeouts.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Bucks gained a two-out single by freshman Hayden Case — who was stranded with a lineout to sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid at third base.