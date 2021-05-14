Spring Creek ends drought

WINNEMUCCA — While Elko County and much of Nevada is in an actual drought, Spring Creek’s softball team finally rained on Lowry’s parade.
For the first time since April 22, 2011 — a span of more than 10 calendar years — the Lady Spartans took down the Lady Buckaroos.
On Wednesday, playing on Lowry’s home field, Spring Creek limited the Lady Bucks to just two runs and scored four runs in the late innings for a 5-2 victory.
In the away half of the first, junior Janeigha Stutesman gave the Lady Spartans a big lift — literally — bombing a ball high into the air and over the left-field fence for a solo home run and a 1-0 lead.
Lowry threatened to make a two-out rally in the home half — juniors Natalia Zepeda and Kenzi Dowd-Smith each hitting consecutive singles — but Spring Creek escaped the frame with a fly out to sophomore Brynly Stewart at second base.
All the Lady Spartans managed in the top of the second was a one-out base knock by junior Nyha Harris to center field, following with back-to-back strikeouts.
In the bottom of the second, the Lady Bucks gained a two-out single by freshman Hayden Case — who was stranded with a lineout to sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid at third base.
Spring Creek also hit a two-out single in the top of the third, but junior Taya Grasmick was left one base with a popup in foul ground to the shortstop near third.
Lowry tied the ballgame in the bottom half, but Spring Creek did a great job of limiting what could have been a big inning.
Freshman Isabella Zepeda led off with what seemed like a triple, but she was gunned down by Grasmick from left field with a throw to MacDiarmid at third.
Following a one-out walk to freshman Savannah Stoker, Stutesman put two away with a strikeout.
Dowd-Smith knotted the game 1-1 with an RBI double — driving in Stoker — and sophomore Shelbie Hoyt was hit by a pitch.
However, senior catcher Jacyee Freyensee made a clutch throw from behind the plate on the next at-bat — hosing Dowd-Smith at second base with a throw to senior shortstop Anessa Chiquete for the inning-ending pickoff.
The Lady Spartans were retired one-two-three in the top of the fourth, but Spring Creek allowed just a leadoff single to junior Bailey Hayes in the home half — Stutesman ending the frame with a strikeout.
Spring Creek seized the lead with a successful away half of the fifth.
Sophomore Kylie Harris led off with a fly ball that dropped in center field, and junior Riley Moon followed with a base knock to left field.
Moon was out due to a fielder’s choice at second, but Stewart stole second — Harris scoring on a double steal at home for a 2-1 lead.
Chiquete placed runners at the corners with a single to left and took second base on a passed ball, Stewart swiping the plate with the Lady Spartans’ second run-scoring steal of the inning for a 3-1 advantage.
In the bottom half, Isabella Zepeda was hit by a pitch and was pushed to third by a sacrifice bunt on a 1-3 groundout by Stoker.
Natalia Zepeda crossed Isabella Zepeda with a base knock to left field — Lowry trailing by one at 3-2 — but the Lady Bucks would not tally another run for the remainder of the contest.
Looking for more of a cushion, the Lady Spartans posted their second straight two-run inning in the top of the sixth.
Freyensee drove a leadoff single to center field, followed by another line-drive base knock by MacDiarmid to left.
Each runner grabbed a base on a passed ball, and Nyha Harris came up with a huge two-run single on the ground through the middle — Freyensee and MacDiarmid opening a 5-2 lead.
Hayes led off with a walk in the bottom of the sixth, and Case added a one-out infield single.
But, the Lady Spartans stiffened and closed the frame with a strikeout from Stutesman and a fly out to Grasmick in left field.
Spring Creek was retired in order in the top of the seventh, leaving the outcome to the defense — possessing a three-run lead.
Stoker led off for Lowry with a single to right field, but a popup Stewart at second base recorded the first out.
Dowd-Smith reached on a base knock to third, but MacDiarmid threw to Chiquete at short — nabbing the lead runner at second base.
With two away, Dowd-Smith extended to second on an error.
However, Stutesman forced a shallow op fly — Stewart snagging the ball at second — lifting the Lady Spartans to a victory after more than a decade of waiting.
Spring Creek rained on Lowry’s parade with a 5-2 victory.
The Lady Bucks actually outhit the Lady Spartans 10 to nine — recording at least one hit in every inning — but the bulk of Lowry’s hits did not take place with runners in scoring position.
Nyha Harris led Spring Creek with a 2-for-3 day at the dish and two RBIs.
Stutesman finished 1-for-3 with her solo homer, and MacDiarmid, Freyensee and Kylie Harris each went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Moon also finished hit 1-for-3 for Spring Creek, Chiquete and Grasmick each going 1-for-4.
Without a hit, Stewart scored a run as well.
Dowd-Smith was a force for Lowry, batting 3-for-4 with an RBI double.
Case finished 2-for-3 and Natalia Zepeda hit 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Stoker was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Hayes went 1-for-2 and Isabella Zepeda closed 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.
In the complete-game win, Stutesman allowed two runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks across seven innings.
Senior Mackenzie Salas-Begay took the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits with seven punchouts and no free passes over seven frames.
SPRING CREEK — 100 022 0 — 591
LOWRY — 001 010 0 — 2(10)0
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (4-9) hope to duplicate the upset victory over No. 1 Lowry (11-2) in the doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.