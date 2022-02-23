Spring Creek faces Moapa Valley in semi

LAS VEGAS — Following a slim, 53-46 loss to Lowry in the regional championship, the Spring Creek girls basketball team is the North No. 2 seed for the 3A state tournament — opening with a battle against South No. 1 Moapa Valley.

The Lady Spartans (22-5 overall) will face the Lady Pirates in the first semifinal of the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Moapa Valley is freshly removed from its regional title, defeating South No. 2 Pahrump Valley by a final score of 35-29.

The Lady Pirates do not necessarily have one star who shines brighter than the rest — not possessing a double-digit scorer — instead inflicting damage through numbers with a balanced attack.

Junior Sydney Reese tops the roster at 9.8 points per game and leads the team with 8.2 boards — ranking fifth in the state in rebounds — and adds 2.1 steals and 1.3 assists.

Senior Emma Hughes averages 9.1 points, a team-high 3.1 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists — ranking eighth in the state in takeaways and dimes.

As a sophomore, Haylie Western notches 8.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 steals — fellow sophomore Andie Wood posting 5.2 points, a roster-best 3.2 assists (third in the state), 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 swipes.

The Lady Pirates gain notable contributions from another 10th-grader, as sophomore Savanna Burt chips in 4.6 points, 2.9 steals, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Junior Talli Fairchild averages 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists — junior teammate Linn Engelgren turning in 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Senior Shanlin Totten adds 3.3 points and 3.6 boards, sophomore Alyssa Jolley averages 2.5 points and 4.3 rebounds and junior Savannah Aikele posts 2.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 takeaways — freshman Claire Cox tallying 2.1 points and 1.2 boards.

Senior Rachel Lyman scores 1.1 points per game.

For the Lady Spartans, a pair of players score in the double digits.

Senior Shyann Lamb averages 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.4 assists — ranking sixth in the state in scoring — and fellow senior Payge Walz notches 10 points, 4.6 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

Prior to a midseason injury, junior Avery Beatty turned in 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, a team-high 2.8 assists and a roster-best 3.2 steals — which would be seventh in the state in steals and eighth in dimes, by average.

In the post, junior Ella Buzzetti — who was injured in the 3A North championship — averages 5.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Junior Rylee Keim notches 4.2 points, a team-best 6.5 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.5 takeaways.

At guard, junior Taylor Brunson posts 3.2 points and 1.9 boards — junior Brynly Stewart averaging 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Junior forward Riley Moon turns in 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals — freshman post Roxanne Keim notching 2.4 points and 4.1 boards.

Junior Mia Grosz adds one point and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Team Comparisons

Scoring — Moapa Valley at 51 points, Spring Creek with 45.7 points

Rebounds — Lady Pirates with 37.7 boards, Lady Spartans at 33.7 rebounds

Assists — Moapa Valley at 14 dimes, Spring Creek with 9.3 dishes to scores

Steals — Lady Pirates with 16.3 takeaways, Lady Spartans at 12.2 swipes

Blocks — Moapa Valley at 4.2 swats, Spring Creek with 1.8 stuffs

Shooting — Lady Pirates at 37% (42% from two, 24% from three), Lady Spartans at 34% (37% from two, 26% from three)

Free-throw shooting — Moapa Valley at 57%, Spring Creek at 56%

Game Time

