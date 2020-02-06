Spring Creek faces uphill climb in final home games

SPRING CREEK — Just when the Spring Creek boys basketball team gave itself a chance to climb into the hunt for the postseason, the Spartans took a step back.

On Jan. 31, Spring Creek hung on for a 58-55 victory over the No. 5 Vaqueros (8-12 overall, 7-9 in league), in Fernley, but the Spartans followed up the significant win with an equally if not more disappointing 55-48 loss on Saturday to the No. 9 Railroaders (3-19 overall, 2-14 in league), in Sparks.

As the No. 8 Spartans (5-16 overall, 4-9 in league) attempt to gain some traction and climb back into the discussion for an appearance in the Division 3A North regional tournament, the sledding will not be easy.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the task will be tall against the defending state champion as Spring Creek hosts No. 2 Fallon (15-6 overall, 13-1 in league).