Spring Creek faces uphill climb in final home games
Spring Creek faces uphill climb in final home games

Kyle Owsley

Spring Creek's Kyle Owsley (5) scoops past South Tahoe's Dylan Chartraw for a finger roll on Jan. 25, 2020, in Spring Creek. Owsley and the Spartans will play their final home games of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday against defending state champion and No. 2 Fallon and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus No. 3 Lowry.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — Just when the Spring Creek boys basketball team gave itself a chance to climb into the hunt for the postseason, the Spartans took a step back.

On Jan. 31, Spring Creek hung on for a 58-55 victory over the No. 5 Vaqueros (8-12 overall, 7-9 in league), in Fernley, but the Spartans followed up the significant win with an equally if not more disappointing 55-48 loss on Saturday to the No. 9 Railroaders (3-19 overall, 2-14 in league), in Sparks.

As the No. 8 Spartans (5-16 overall, 4-9 in league) attempt to gain some traction and climb back into the discussion for an appearance in the Division 3A North regional tournament, the sledding will not be easy.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the task will be tall against the defending state champion as Spring Creek hosts No. 2 Fallon (15-6 overall, 13-1 in league).

In the first matchup of the season, the Spartans suffered a 63-41 loss in their opening game of the calendar year on Jan. 3, in Fallon.

The game was within reach for Spring Creek at the break — trailing 31-21 at halftime — but the Greenwave closed the contest with a 32-20 run in the second half.

Senior Brock Richardson scored a game-high 15 points and splashed three 3s for Fallon, senior Elijah Jackson — the 2019 3A state final hero — connecting on two triples and finishing with 12 points, a rebound and a block in limited minutes.

Richardson added two rebounds, a pair of assists and two takeaways.

Sophomore center Garrison Bylund led Spring Creek with 12 points and added two rebounds, a steal and a rejection.

Senior Reed Westwood scored in double digits with 10 points, tied for the team high with four rebounds, dished three assists, made a steal and blocked a shot.

Balance was key for the Greenwave.

Junior Toby Anderson tallied nine points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal; junior Avery Strasdin notched eight points, a game-high seven dimes, three steals, two rebounds and a swat and senior Thomas Steele — Fallon’s 2019 3A state semifinal buzzer-beating superman — added seven points, game bests of eight boards and four steals, two assists and a stuff.

For the Spartans, senior Devin Holmes finished with seven points, a team-best three takeaways, two rebounds and an assist.

Senior Kyle Owsley and junior Sam Tomera scored four points apiece; Owsley pacing the offense with four assists and finishing with two rebounds, a pair of steals and a block.

Tomera made two steals, grabbed a board and dished an assist.

The offense for Spring Creek was closed by two points each from junior Grant Brorby and senior Cohen Woster.

Brorby tied for the team high with four rebounds and dished three assists.

Without scoring, junior Jayce Esplin tallied two rebounds and an assist.

Fallon junior Shaw Lee posted three points, and the offense was rounded out by two points apiece by juniors Matthew Davis and Nic Springfield — Davis adding three rebounds and a block.

The Greenwave gained a multitude of contributions from players who did not score: sophomore Collin Brun (three rebounds and a steal), junior Samuel Robertson (two rebounds, assist) and senior Anthony Geer (four assists).

Stat Comparisons

The Greenwave can fill it up, scoring 61.8 points per game and are extremely efficient from the floor while shooting 48 percent.

Spring Creek scores 44 points per contest and shoots the ball at a 33-percent clip.

Fallon nearly doubles the Spartans in takeaways, averaging 12.9 steals and 2.2 blocks — Spring Creek posting seven takeaways and 1.1 rejections.

The Greenwave not only score the basketball, they share it — dishing 14.6 assists — passes often leading to made shots.

The Spartans dime the rock 8.3 times per game.

Fallon’s narrowest advantage over Spring Creek is on the glass, the Greenwave collecting 29.6 rebounds per outing and the Spartans coming down with 28.4 boards.

Team Leaders

Fallon

Scoring — Jackson at 20.2 points, Steele (16.6), Strasdin (10.6), Anderson (6.3), Richardson (5.7), Davis (2.8), Brun and Shaw (2.4) and Robertson (2.3)

Rebounding — Steele with 7.8 boards, Strasdin (3.9), Jackson (3.7), Robertson (3.6), Anderson (3.4), Lee (2.8), Richardson (2.2) and Brun (2.1)

Assists — Jackson with a league-best 3.2 dimes, Strasdin (3.1), Richardson (2.5), Geer (2.3), Steele (2.1) and Davis (1.0)

Steals — Strasdin at a league-high 3.4 takeaways, Jackson (3.3), Richardson (2.3) and Steele (2.2)

Blocks — Steele with .9 swats

Spring Creek

Scoring — Westwood with 9.4 points, Owsley (8.0), Bylund (7.9), Holmes (6.3), Brorby (5.8) and Esplin (2.1)

Rebounding — Westwood with 5.6 rebounds, Bylund (4.7), Holmes (4.3), Esplin (3.8), Brorby (2.8) and Owsley (2.7)

Assists — Owsley at 2.8 dimes, Brorby (2.1) and Holmes (1.1)

Steals — Owsley with 1.5 takeaways and Brorby and Holmes (1.3)

Blocks — Westwood with .3 rejections

Game Time

The Spartans (5-16 overall, 4-19 overall) will host defending 3A state champion and No. 2 Fallon (15-6 overall, 13-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Weekend Wrap

Spring Creek will close its season home games versus No. 3 Lowry (13-6 overall, 10-3 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Buckaroos won the first meeting by a final score of 71-57 on Jan. 4, in Winnemucca.

