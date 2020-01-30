Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest

SPRING CREEK — No. 1 and No. 4 will face each other at 6 p.m. Friday.
Spring Creek’s girls basketball team — winners of its last four Division 3A North contests — will face the Lady Vaqueros, a team which has not lost a league contest all season.
The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Vaqueros met on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek, Fernley (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) overcoming a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 19-point explosion in the final frame for 71-60 victory.
The key to the contest was turnovers; Spring Creek committing the bulk of its 31 giveaways down the stretch.
The Lady Spartans tallied a formidable duo, as sophomore Payge Walz dropped a game-high 18 points and junior Kylee Dimick followed with 14 points.
Dimick notched one of her 11 double-doubles on the season with a game-best 16 rebounds, adding two steals, a block and an assist.
Walz finished with six boards, a team-high three steals, a rejection and a dime.
However, Fernley did Spring Creek in with balance — five players scoring in double figures.
Senior Jaiden Sullivan scored a team-high 15 points — hitting 11-of-12 free throws — and closed with four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
She followed by 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from a double-double performance by sophomore Willow Jacobson.
Senior Celeste Condie dropped a game-high two 3s on her way to 12 points, a team-high five steals, four boards and three assists.
Junior Karli Burns finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a pair of takeaways.
Senior Katelyn Bunyard notched an all-around effort with 10 points, five rebounds, a team-high five dimes and five swipes.
Behind Walz and Dimick, Spring Creek sophomore Shyann Lamb neared double digits with nine points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Senior Ryley Ricks finished with seven points, a rebound and an assist — junior Emma Campbell tallying five points, a team-best four dimes and three boards.
Junior guard Chelsea Ackerman posted five points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a stuff.
Freshman Rylee Keim rounded out the Lady Spartans’ offense with two points and grabbed four rebounds.
Without scoring, senior Elizabeth Canning chipped in with two rebounds, two assists, a pair of steals and a game-high two rejections.
Junior Lydia Binger tallied three boards and a block, and senior Cheyenne Cleveland snagged two rebounds.
As for the Lady Vaqueros, they are coming off a pair of notable wins.
Fernley outlasted No. 3 Lowry in a 71-63 shootout on Jan. 23, the game boiling down to a 20-12 fourth-quarter run by the Lady Vaqueros — breaking a 51-all gridlock entering the final frame.
On Jan. 25, Fernley went to the road for a 62-41 win against rival and No. 6 Fallon.
Stat Comparisons
Fernley fills up the basket with 60.1 points per game — possessing a wide array of ballers who can shoot the rock — while Spring Creek scores 49.4 points per contest.
The Lady Vaqueros shoot the ball at a 39-percent clip, the Lady Spartans making 33 percent of their shots.
Spring Creek’s largest advantage is on the glass, pulling down 37.4 rebounds per outing — Fernley collecting 30.2 boards.
Defensively, the Lady Spartans block 3.4 shots per contest and the Lady Vaqueros swat 2.3 attempts.
However — along with scoring and shooting — the Lady Vaqueros do two things extremely well; share the ball and take it away.
Fernley averages 15.2 assists — Spring Creek making 9.9 dimes — and the Lady Vaqueros notch 18.2 takeaways, the Lady Spartans averaging 11.9 steals.
Team Leaders
Fernley
Scoring — Jacobson at 12.4 points per game, Burns (11.4), Condie (10.3), Sullivan (10.0), Bunyard (7.1) and freshman Alizah Lara (3.5)
Rebounding — Jacobson with 5.4 boards per game, Burns (5.2), Bunyard (5.2), Condie (5.1), Sullivan (3.7), sophomore Braelyn Burkel (2.5) and Lara (2.3)
Assists — Condie with a league-high 3.4 dimes per game, Sullivan (3.1), Bunyard (2.2), Burns (1.9), Lara (1.6) and Jacobson (1.6)
Steals — Condie with 3.9 takeaways per contest, Burns (3.0), Jacobson (2.9), Bunyard (2.7), Sullivan (2.7) and Lara (1.8)
Blocks — Jacobson with .9 swats per outing, Burns (.7) and Condie (.5)
Spring Creek
Scoring — Dimick with a league-high 15.1 points per game, Walz (9.9), Ackerman (6.0), freshman Taylor Brunson (5.3 points through four games), Lamb (4.5), Keim (4.1), Campbell (4.0), Ricks (3.9) and freshman Ella Buzzetti (3.5 points through four games)
Rebounding — Dimick with a league-best 10.5 boards per contest, Buzzetti (8.8), Walz (5.3), Lamb (3.8), Brunson (3.5), Ackerman (3.2), Keim (3.0), sophomore Hayden Youngblood (3.0 through four games), sophomore Riley Moon (3.0 through four games), Campbell (2.4) and senior Amanda Goicoechea, Ricks and Canning (2.1)
Assists — Ricks with 3.1 assists per game, Ackerman (1.5), Campbell (1.4), Brunson and Buzzetti (1.3), Canning (1.2), Walz and Lamb (1.1)
Steals — Dimick with 2.5 swipes per game, Walz (1.9), Buzzetti (1.8), Ackerman (1.7), Ricks (1.6), sophomore Myah Baisley (1.3 through four games) and Lamb (1.1)
Blocks — Brunson with 1.0 across four games, Walz (.8), Dimick (.8) and Ackerman (.5)
Game Time
The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) — likely needing to win out for a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye — will open the stretch run against the No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
Weekend Wrap
Spring Creek will close its trip with a 1 p.m. Saturday tip against the Lady Railroaders (2-14 overall, 1-12 in league) in Sparks.
The Lady Spartans poured on a 65-19 dousing in the first meeting on Dec. 21, 2019, in Spring Creek.