Spring Creek, Fernley prep for key contest

Without scoring, senior Elizabeth Canning chipped in with two rebounds, two assists, a pair of steals and a game-high two rejections.

Junior Lydia Binger tallied three boards and a block, and senior Cheyenne Cleveland snagged two rebounds.

As for the Lady Vaqueros, they are coming off a pair of notable wins.

Fernley outlasted No. 3 Lowry in a 71-63 shootout on Jan. 23, the game boiling down to a 20-12 fourth-quarter run by the Lady Vaqueros — breaking a 51-all gridlock entering the final frame.

On Jan. 25, Fernley went to the road for a 62-41 win against rival and No. 6 Fallon.

Stat Comparisons

Fernley fills up the basket with 60.1 points per game — possessing a wide array of ballers who can shoot the rock — while Spring Creek scores 49.4 points per contest.

The Lady Vaqueros shoot the ball at a 39-percent clip, the Lady Spartans making 33 percent of their shots.

Spring Creek’s largest advantage is on the glass, pulling down 37.4 rebounds per outing — Fernley collecting 30.2 boards.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans block 3.4 shots per contest and the Lady Vaqueros swat 2.3 attempts.