RENO – After winning the opening game of its road trip Friday, the Spring Creek boys basketball team ran into different athletes in the second contest.
The Spartans beat Truckee 40-36 before being outgunned 63-36 Saturday by North Valleys, Spring Creek struggling mightily to compete on the glass, in transition or against the Panthers’ press.
The Spartans scored points without the clock turning a tick, the Panthers called for a technical foul before the game tipped off.
Junior Reed Westwood knocked down the free throws, adding a deuce for a 4-0 lead for Spring Creek.
North Valleys cut the deficit in half from the stripe on a pair by senior Bradley Cappini, but senior Jacob Fisher drew a charge on a take that would have tied the game.
Westwood scored again for a 6-2 lead, but senior Clay Parry pulled the Panthers to within one with a triple.
Cappini stopped short of being called for a charge and dropped a short shot, giving North Valleys the lead at 7-6.
Junior Zach Woster split a pair of defenders with a Euro step and regained the high side for the Spartans.
Senior Kyle Claiborne netted two freebies and gave the Panthers the lead for good, Cappini tearing a page from Woster’s notebook and splitting a double team for a deuce.
After one, North Valleys led by three at 11-8.
Cappini drained a pair of free throws to open the second quarter, but Westwood’s third field goal of the game was made possible by some head fakes and trimmed the lead to three at 13-10.
Claiborne worked into deep positioning on the block and was fouled, missing both free throws but forcing Westwood’s second personal.
From a timeout, Parry nailed his second three – giving him six points – matching the Panthers’ lead at 16-10.
Woster lined up the rock and found the range on a corner three, trimming the deficit back to three.
Parry was sent to the line, making 1-for-2, but North Valleys grabbed the miss on the back end.
Claiborne buried both shots from the stripe, opening a 19-13 lead.
Déjà vu.
Woster sliced the cushion back to three with his second triple in as many possessions.
All 16 points for the Spartans were credit of eight apiece by Westwood and Woster.
Parry pushed the ball down the floor and penetrated for a finish.
The trend continued, as junior Marcus James took his dribble the length of the floor for an And-1.
The Panthers used their athletic advantage and continued to force turnovers, Parry picking off a pass and finishing for a 25-16 lead.
On the other end, Spring Creek freshman Garrison Bylund collected his own miss for a put-back – the bucket serving as the first points from someone other than Westwood or Woster.
Woster took a charge to the chest – the third-drawn charge earned by the Spartans – but Spring Creek trailed by seven at 25-18 going into halftime.
The Spartans scored a deuce to open the third quarter, but Parry went back to work with a floater.
An old-fashioned three by Cappini opened a 10-point lead of 30-20, and he took the rock to the rim and scored for a 12-point cushion.
The Spartans a three, the third of the game by Woster.
A long two by James reopened an 11-point lead for the Panthers, Cappini hitting a shot for a 36-23 advantage.
Parry added a deuce for a 38-25 lead – the Spartans scoring a deuce that was lost in radio translation – North Valleys grabbing a 38-25 lead.
A parking-lot three by Parry opened a 16-point lead, Claiborne sliding between traffic for an 18-point margin.
Fisher cut the deficit to 16 with a deuce, but James was fouled while shooting – sticking both shots from the line.
Woster sank a pair of free throws for the Spartans, but Claiborne blew past his defender and cashed the layup plus the foul.
The Panthers pushed the lead to 20 from an inbound play to junior Jay Jezar, North Valleys leading 49-29 after the third quarter.
Senior Julien Weaver yanked down an offensive board for North Valleys and absorbed the contact for a finish, completing the three-point play at the line.
Parry benefited from a save by sophomore Devon James and went to the hoop for a 25-point lead at 54-29.
Westwood made 1-for-2 from the stripe for the Spartans, but Cappini used a pump fake and settled into a hole in the Spring Creek defense for a jumper.
Cappini added another deuce and pushed the lead to 28 at 58-30.
Woster triggered an out-of-bounds play and got the ball back from junior Mitch Owsley, the triple by Woster tickling the twine for the fourth time.
Cappini launched a fade-away heat check and found nothing but the bottom of the net, taking the next shot and receiving a shooter’s touch.
Fisher scored on the other end for the Spartans, and Westwood hit 1-for-2 at the stripe.
The contest closed with a free throw by North Valleys senior Godwin Igbekoyi, who sent the home crowd into frenzy.
The Panthers defeated the Spartans with heckling defense and hot shooting, blowing open a 63-36 win.
Cappini led all scorers with 23 points, dropping 15 in the second half and eight in the fourth quarter.
Parry also reached the 20-point plateau with 20 even.
Woster led the Spartans with 16 points, joined in double figures by 10 points from Westwood.
Claiborne tallied eight for the Panthers, followed by six from Marcus James.
Fisher and Bylund booked four points apiece for Spring Creek, junior Devin Holmes closing the scoring with a deuce for the Spartans.
Weaver finished with three points for the Panthers, Jezar netted two and Igbekoyi dropped one.
The Panthers picked up their first win in league play and improved to 1-4 in the Division 3A North and 5-7 overall, dropping the Spartans to 2-10 and 2-4 in league play.
Up Next
Spring Creek will fight an uphill climb against Elko (8-1 overall, 6-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Gymnasium.
