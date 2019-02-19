SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek boys basketball team played South Tahoe close four three quarters Tuesday in its season finale.
The postseason-bound Vikings closed the game on a 33-10 run for a 65-51 victory in Spring Creek.
The first bucket of the game was booked by South Tahoe freshman Andrew Lehmann, answered by a pair of free throws by Spring Creek junior Reed Westwood.
Spring Creek grabbed a 4-2 lead on a tough flip off the glass through contact by freshman Garrison Bylund, the Vikings regaining the high side with a three from junior Carl Valiente.
Answering fire with fire, junior Devin Holmes surged the Spartans in front with a triple of his own.
Spring Creek took a 9-5 lead with an And-1 by Westwood, using a jab step and coming back across the face of his defender.
Valiente trimmed the deficit in half with sheer hustle, outworking everyone to a loose ball from a missed jumper for a put-back along the baseline.
The game was tied as senior Cameron Johnson scored on the break from a steal by junior Logan Chapman.
Bylund knocked down a jumper from the corner on a dish from Westwood for an 11-9 advantage, the margin slimmed to one with a free throw by Johnson.
Holmes grabbed a defensive board for the Spartans and used an aggressive take the length of the floor and drew a foul, making 1-for-2 at the stripe.
South Tahoe gained the lead late in the period, senior Kevin Lehmann knocking down a midrange jumper from a kick by Johnson.
After the first, the Spartans trailed by one at 13-12 – Spring Creek nearly snagging a two-point lead at the buzzer as Holmes’ 75-foot launch almost cashed.
Westwood went to the hoop hard for the first bucket of the second period, but Johnson swished a three from the left side for a 16-14 South Tahoe lead.
Kevin Lehmann grabbed a rebound and tossed a long outlet pass to Andrew Lehmann for a deuce on the break, but Bylund scored inside on a post feed from senior Jacob Fisher.
Andrew Lehmann nailed a three for the Vikings, and Cameron Lehmann scored on a dime dish from Kevin Lehmann.
Westwood slithered his way between a double team and snuck in a step-back jumper, followed by a free throw by junior Kyle Owsley on a solid drive and a foul.
Andrew Lehmann hit a pair of freebies for the Vikings, but Owsley got hot – splashing consecutive threes.
The second triple tied the ballgame at 25-all, set up by a steal and dish by sophomore Grant Brorby.
However, the back and forth continued with a three by South Tahoe junior Dylan Chartraw.
Westwood closed the deficit to one with an aggressive push down the floor to finish the half.
At the break, the Spartans trailed 28-27.
Spring Creek came out quickly in the third quarter, Westwood going right back to work with the first field goal of the half.
His deuce was answered on the other side by Valiente, but Brorby netted a three from the left wing for Spring Creek – giving the Spartans a 32-30 advantage.
Andrew Lehmann made a steal and cruised to the tin for a layup, but the Spartans gained some traction – beginning with a reverse pivot and fall-away shot by Westwood.
Bylund stuck a textbook hook on the right side, and Holmes made a hesitation move to the left side for a finish from a dish by Owsley.
Owsley netted a runner and Westwood hit two free throws – capping a 10- run.
How things can change, one run begininng another and for the other team.
After the Spartans grabbed a nine-point lead of 41-32, South Tahoe took control.
The Vikings gained a freebie by Cameron Lehmann, and Andrew Lehmann went the other way from a steal for an And-1 on the left block.
Cameron Lehmann tallied consecutive buckets – opening with a steal and a nasty crossover and teardrop runner and following with a midrange jumper – Johnson tying the game with a takeaway and layup.
Andrew Lehmann closed the third with a three, giving the Vikings a 44-41 lead.
South Tahoe continued its streak in the fourth quarter, Andrew Lehmann scoring off a Spring Creek turnover.
Junior Francisco Ubias found an easy look in the middle, junior Frank Aquilina added a deuce and Andrew Lehmann made a filthy finish off the dribble – capping a 23-0 explosion.
Westwood stemmed the eruption with a field goal, but the Vikings turned a nine-point deficit into a 12-point surplus at 55-43.
Kevin Lehmann went 1-for-2 at the line in separate occasions, and Andrew Lehmann turned a Spring Creek giveaway into a layup.
Westwood spun for an inside-face move and And-1, finishing the old-fashioned three at the line, but Valiente scored on a pocket pass from Andrew Lehmann.
Brorby dropped his second three from the same spot as his first, but Andrew Lehmann notched the next-four points – two coming at the line and the last two coming on a dish by Johnson.
The final points of the game were tallied by Westwood, but the Vikings ambushed the Spartans with a 33-10 run to close the contest – giving South Tahoe a 65-51 victory.
Andrew Lehmann was brilliant, scoring 20 if his game-high 29 points in the second half – burying three 3s.
In defeat, Westwood was also stellar – posting a team-high 23 points for Spring Creek.
Valiente scored in double figures with 11 points for the Vikings, followed by eight points from Johnson and seven by Cameron Lehmann.
Owsley knocked down two 3s and neared double digits with nine points for the Spartans, Bylund added eight and Brorby’s six points came on two triples – Holmes closing the offense with six points of his own.
Kevin Lehmann finished four points – impacting the game with his rebounding and passing – and South Tahoe’s offense was rounded out by three points from Chartraw and two apiece by Ubias and Aquilina.
The Spartans finished the season with a 5-13 record in the Division 3A North, ranking eighth in the league standings with the top-six qualifying for the regional tournament.
Up Next
The Vikings closed the league slate with a 10-8 record – tying Dayton – splitting the season series one game apiece, each contest going into overtime.
No. 4 Dayton will play No. 5 South Tahoe during the 3A North regional quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, at North Valley High School, in Reno.
