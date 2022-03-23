Spring Creek girls 6th, boys 7th in Fallon Elks

FALLON — At the Fallon Elks Invitational — encompassing teams from all divisions — the Spring Creek girls and boys teams paced the local field.
Girls
The Lady Spartans ranked sixth in the team standings with 49 points, Elko following well back in 11th with 12 points.
100 meters — 6. Elko junior Tyra Christean, 13.56 seconds.
200 meters — 4. Christean, 28.39 seconds. 7. Spring Creek senior Jaleesa Woo, 28.90 seconds.
400 meters — 10. Spring Creek junior Macey Reed, 1:09.38.
800 meters — 3. Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson, 2:36.27.
Spring Creek's Macey Reed competes in the 800 meters during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
1600 meters — 2. Munson, 5:51.47.
Spring Creek's Kylie Munson runs the 1600 meters during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She placed second in the event with a one-mile time of 5:51.47.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
3200 meters — 4. Elko sophomore Reese Hatch, 13:10.34.
100-meter hurdles — 3. Christean, 18.24 seconds.
Shot put — 7. Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb, 29-feet-11-1/2-inches.
Discus — 6. Lamb, 81-feet-4-inches. 7. Spring Creek senior Julianne Butters, 77-feet-3-inches. 8. Spring Creek senior Darbey Alexander, 76-feet-8-inches.
High jump — 6. Spring Creek senior Hayden Youngblood, 4-feet-10-inches. 10. (Tie) Spring Creek junior Rylee Keim, Spring Creek freshman Roxanne Keim, 4-feet-4-inches.
Hayden Youngblood makes her approach during the high jump of the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She ranked sixth in the event with a height of 4-feet-10-inches.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Spring Creek's Hayden Youngblood attempts to clear the bar during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She placed sixth with a height of 4-feet-10-inches.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Pole vault — 10. (Tie) Spring Creek senior Abigail Waldron, 7-feet.
Long jump — 5. Youngblood, 14-feet-11-inches.
Spring Creek's Hayden Youngblood lands in the long-jump pit at the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She finished fifth in the event with a distance of 14-feet-11-inches.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Triple jump — 6. Roxanne Keim, 30-feet-5-inches. 10. Rylee Keim, 29-feet-3-inches.
4x100 relay — 4.Spring Creek (Lamb, Youngblood, junior Arena McDermott and Woo), 55.26 seconds.
4x200 relay — 7. Spring Creek (McDermott, Woo, Reed and junior Avery Beatty), 1:59.78.
Spring Creek's Avery Beatty runs the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay at the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. The Lady Spartans — Arena McDermott, Jaleesa Woo, Macey Reed and Beatty — placed seventh with a time of 1:59.78.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
4x400 relay — 4. Elko (sophomore Emely Castaneda, junior Dalyla Gaytan, freshman Lilianna Haynes and freshman Lindsey Johns), 4:41.17.
4x800 relay — 1. Elko (Johns, Gaytan, Castaneda and Hatch), 11:26.49.
Elko's Lindsey Johns runs a leg of the 4x800 relay during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. The Lady Indians — Johns, Dalyla Gaytan, Emely Castaneda and Reese Hatch — won the race with a time of 11:26.49.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Boys
The Spartans placed seventh in the team standings with a score of 41 points, Elko rounding out the top-10 with 36 points.
Spring Creek's Jacob Marizza runs the 100 meters during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
400 meters — 8. Spring Creek senior Dylan Dunn, 56.52 seconds.
800 meters — 3. Spring Creek junior Joel Herman, 2:07.17. 6. Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton, 2:14.44. 10. Elko junior Caden Wallace, 2:23.
1600 meters — 6. Herman, 4:54.84. 8. Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett, 5:01.09. 10. Hamilton, 5:02.97.
3200 meters — 6. Hamilton, 11:12.81. 10. Spring Creek senior Dillyn Sanchez, 11:45.38.
110-meter hurdles — 6. Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras, 19.41 seconds. 7. Spring Creek senior Josh Billat, 19.49 seconds. 9. Herman, 20.39 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 6. Terras, 48.96 seconds. 7. Billat, 50.11 seconds. 10. Elko junior Conner Tervort, 1:11.11.
Shot put — 10. Elko junior Liam Moore, 37-feet-11-inches.
Discus — 6. Spring Creek senior Wyatte Bradley, 107-feet-4-inches.
High jump — 5. Spring Creek senior Kayden Boyle, 5-feet-10-inches. 6. Spring Creek junior Klayten Piippo, 5-feet-10-inches (more attempts). 10. (Tie) Elko senior Jarett Taylor and Spring Creek junior Blaze Howard, 5-feet-4-inches.
Pole vault — 2. Spring Creek junior Jake Bradford, 13-feet. 8. Spring Creek junior Tarron Metz, 10-feet-6-inches. 9. Spring Creek sophomore Austin Reasbeck, 10-feet-6-inches (more tries).
Long jump — 8. Dunn, 18-feet-7-1/2-inches.
Triple jump — 9. Howard, 36-feet-6-1/2-inches.
4x100 relay — 6. Spring Creek (junior Chace Valtierra, Boyle, Howard and senior Jacob Marizza), 47.86 seconds. 10. Elko (junior Esteban Perez, Taylor, junior Chris Amaya and senior Andres Cervantes), 49.70 seconds.
4x200 relay — 8. Elko (junior Ayden Whiting, Amaya, junior Mason Chacon and Taylor), 1:46.31.
4x400 relay — 6. Elko (Perez, junior Landon Lenz, senior Keian Lostra and Baggett), 4:03.78.
4x800 relay — 3. Elko (Lenz, Wallace, Baggett and Lostra), 9:25.75.
Up Next
Both Spring Creek and Elko will compete Friday and Saturday, at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.
GALLERY: Fallon Elks Invitational
Fallon Elks Invitational
Macey Reed
Spring Creek's Macey Reed competes in the 800 meters during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Kiely Munson
Spring Creek's Kylie Munson runs the 1600 meters during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She placed second in the event with a one-mile time of 5:51.47.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Hayden Youngblood
Hayden Youngblood makes her approach during the high jump of the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She ranked sixth in the event with a height of 4-feet-10-inches.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Hayden Youngblood
Spring Creek's Hayden Youngblood attempts to clear the bar during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She placed sixth with a height of 4-feet-10-inches.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Hayden Youngblood
Spring Creek's Hayden Youngblood lands in the long-jump pit at the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. She finished fifth in the event with a distance of 14-feet-11-inches.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Avery Beatty
Spring Creek's Avery Beatty runs the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay at the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. The Lady Spartans — Arena McDermott, Jaleesa Woo, Macey Reed and Beatty — placed seventh with a time of 1:59.78.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Lindsey Johns
Elko's Lindsey Johns runs a leg of the 4x800 relay during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon. The Lady Indians — Johns, Dalyla Gaytan, Emely Castaneda and Reese Hatch — won the race with a time of 11:26.49.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Jacob Marizza
Spring Creek's Jacob Marizza runs the 100 meters during the Fallon Elks Invitational on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Fallon.
Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!