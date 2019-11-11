Spring Creek girls, boys top 3A state XC

The Lady Spartans nailed down their fourth straight 3A North regional crown last week, edging Tahoe-Truckee by a two-point tally of 36 to 38.

However, in 2016, Spring Creek won the regional title by one point, 38 to 39, only to see Tahoe-Truckee turn the tables the next week and walk away with the state championship by one point as well — the Lady Spartans falling just shy at 35 to 36.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans would not allow such a flip.

Spring Creek dominated the field — winning its third state trophy in a row by a 20-point margin — the Lady Spartans beating Tahoe-Truckee 29 to 49.

In addition to the team hardware, the Lady Spartans also had the best individual runner in the race — junior Kendra Lusk jetting her way to the state championship.

Lusk opened a 24-second lead on second place, crossing the finish line in 19:38 — giving Spring Creek’s girls their first state winner since Julia Mahlke ran a 20:14 on the same course in 2015.

“Kenny (Lusk) really turned it on,” said Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke.

Her time was an 18-second improvement from her 19:56 during her regional-title run on the same course the week before.