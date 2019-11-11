Spring Creek girls, boys top 3A state XC

RENO — Over grass, across dirt and over the fields they went — uphill and then back down — one cross country program legging its way to the top of the heap, twice.
On Saturday, the Spring Creek cross country teams pulled off the double sweep — the Lady Spartans and Spartans each taking home titles during the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships.
Competing at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno, for the second week in a row — each team made adjustments.
The Lady Spartans turned a two-point win during the 3A North regional run into a 20-point domination, the boys changing a 10-point, second-place deficit at regionals into a four-point victory for the state title.
Girls
Talk about supremacy.
The Lady Spartans nailed down their fourth straight 3A North regional crown last week, edging Tahoe-Truckee by a two-point tally of 36 to 38.
However, in 2016, Spring Creek won the regional title by one point, 38 to 39, only to see Tahoe-Truckee turn the tables the next week and walk away with the state championship by one point as well — the Lady Spartans falling just shy at 35 to 36.
On Saturday, the Lady Spartans would not allow such a flip.
Spring Creek dominated the field — winning its third state trophy in a row by a 20-point margin — the Lady Spartans beating Tahoe-Truckee 29 to 49.
In addition to the team hardware, the Lady Spartans also had the best individual runner in the race — junior Kendra Lusk jetting her way to the state championship.
Lusk opened a 24-second lead on second place, crossing the finish line in 19:38 — giving Spring Creek’s girls their first state winner since Julia Mahlke ran a 20:14 on the same course in 2015.
“Kenny (Lusk) really turned it on,” said Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke.
Her time was an 18-second improvement from her 19:56 during her regional-title run on the same course the week before.
Lowry sophomore Jovi Kuskie took second with a time of 20:02, Moapa Valley sophomore Emma Humes finishing third in 20:24.
Boulder City sophomore Mary Henderson crossed fourth in 20:32.
Junior Grace Florence ran second for the Lady Spartans and placed fifth overall — earning a 1st-Team All-State selection — closing her run in 20:38.
The string of underclassmen continued as Tahoe-Truckee junior Hana Mazur took sixth in 21:04, senior teammate Isabella Terrazas serving as the first 12th-grader across line in 21:24 — capping the 1st-Team All-State athletes.
Spring Creek junior Emma Little made a great kick toward the finish line, overcoming two runners in the final-few meters for eighth place with a time 21:41 for the first 2nd-Team All-State selection.
“Emma pushed hard at the end and passed a few girls right before the finish line,” Mahlke said.
She passed Elko junior Xandry de Arrieta — an individual qualifier — and senior sister Rosemary Little at the last-possible moment, de Arrieta and Rosemary Little finishing ninth and 10th, respectively, with split-second finishes of 21:42 apiece for 2nd-Team All-State honors of their own.
You have free articles remaining.
“Rosemary was a freshman on the 2016 team that won by a point at regionals and then lost by a point at state,” Mahlke said. “She was the leader all week in practice. She kept everyone focused and really stressed that there was still work to be done.”
Just a freshman, Macey Reed rounded out the team scoring for the Lady Spartans with an 11th-place race and a time of 21:53 — booking a 2nd-Team All-State nod in her first season of high school cross country.
Fellow freshman Kiely Munson and junior teammate Emma Campbell went back-to-back at 18th and 19th — capping Spring Creek’s roster — with respective times of 21:42 and 21:53.
Elko junior Loulou Neff crossed the line in 22:44 for 24th place and sophomore teammate Jersey Tsosie finished in 23:51 for 30th, each qualifying for state individually.
Boys
In the 3A state boys race, Spring Creek recaptured the state title for the second time in three seasons — knocking off defending state champion Elko in the process.
After losing the 2018 state crown to the Indians by a five-point deficit of 54 to 59, the Spartans and Indians embarked on another tooth-and-nail dogfight — Spring Creek coming out on top by a four-point margin of 42 to 46.
Both Spring Creek and Elko made notable gains from their regional runs — the Spartans finishing second with 53 points, the Indians ranking third with 64 — each trailing regional champ Tahoe-Truckee’s total of 43 points.
On Saturday, the Spartans placed five runners in the top-17 — the Indians notching five of the top-23 — Tahoe-Truckee falling distantly to third place with 77 points.
Individually, Valley senior Christian Franklin put on a show — winning the state title by a huge margin of 48 seconds with a time of 16:33.
Tahoe-Truckee senior Montana Montgomery crossed second with a time of 17:21, narrowly eyelashing ahead of Spring Creek junior Secody Charley’s matching 17:21.
Democracy Prep junior Oracio Garcia ranked fourth in 17:45.
Elko senior Duncan Monroe ran No. 1 for Elko and finished fifth overall with a time of 17:52, sophomore teammate Isaiah Dahl crossing sixth in 17:56 — capping the 1st-Team All-State performances of the local athletes.
Moapa Valley junior Preston Humes closed out the 1st-Team All-State selections with a seventh-place time of 17:57.
Spring Creek freshman Jake Bradford nearly knocked down a 1st-Team All-State run in his first season, earning the first 2nd-Team All-State honor with an eighth-place 17:58.
Elko junior Jimmy Murphy ran third for the Indians and 13th overall in 18:21, Spring Creek junior Conner Gage crossing third for the Spartans and 14th overall immediately after in 18:22 — Murphy and Gage rounding out the 2nd-Team All-State performances.
The Spartans did their damage in 16th and 17th, closing the team scoring and sealing the state championship with an 18:30 from junior Jess Marin and an 18:34 by freshman Liam Hamilton.
Elko’s team scoring was finished off by a 19th-place run of 18:44 by junior Noah Haase and a 23rd-place 18:52 from sophomore Philip Neff.
Spring Creek’s roster was capped by an 18:52 by senior Dallin Fisher — finishing just behind Neff in 24th place — and a 31st-place run of 19:11 from senior Nathan Copen.
The Indians closed out their team with a time of 19:21 from sophomore Keian Lostra for 34th place and a 43rd-place 19:49 from freshman Tyler Fadenrecht.
Finish Line
Congratulations to Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke for leading two teams to state titles — the Lady Spartans on their championship and the Spartans on theirs — Kendra Lusk on her individual state championship, all 1st-Team and 2nd-Team All-State runners and to everyone who qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships.