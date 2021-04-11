Spring Creek girls dig in for 1-0 win, league title

Following a free kick by Beatty, senior Hailey Dixon sent a ball that was saved by Fallon’s keeper — junior Riley Moon also taking an attempt that was collected by the goalie.

The Lady Wave attempted a couple corner kicks but were unable to capitalize from the flag.

Beatty made a steal from a goal kick and missed barely high, Moon also making a steal and one-touch poking a ball wide to the right.

Shorland crossed a shot wide to the left, follow-up chances late for the Lady Spartans.

Senior Harper Wines crossed a nice pass to the middle from the right wing, but a header missed the net.

Fellows made a save for Spring Creek on a shot from Howard, and Lamb absolutely striped a rocket that was saved by Fallon’s keeper.

Shorland dropped a pass back to Moon, whose shot was stopped by the goalie.

Beatty launched a free kick that was nearly followed in by Lamb, and the contest got really intense in the final minute.

A Spring Creek defender was penalized to playing the ball while she was on the ground, granting Fallon a free kick from just beyond the 18-yard box.