Spring Creek girls dig in for 1-0 win, league title

SPRING CREEK — In the third meeting of the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team dug out its second victory against Fallon.
On Saturday, the No. 1 Lady Spartans — who beat the Lady Greenwave 3-1 on March 12, in Spring Creek, and played a 0-0 tie on March 27, in Fallon — ensured the lone goal of the match captured the Division 3A North-East regional championship.
In the 43rd minute, Spring Creek’s experience-heavy roster rode the leg of freshman Zoe Shorland — who drilled a cross from the right wing to the opposite-left post for a 1-0 lead, which served as the final score.
Driving winds played a major factor in the contest — especially early for the Lady Spartans — Spring Creek’s defense struggling to handle long balls from Fallon, the offense unable to score going into the headwind.
Junior Shyann Lamb took the Lady Spartans’ first good shot toward the Fallon frame, missing wide to the right.
Senior Chloe Zuraff crossed a great pass from the right wing to the box, but runs were late.
Fallon senior Bianca Lopez took a free kick on the other end, the shot saved by Spring Creek senior keeper Betsy Fellows.
The Lady Spartans nearly scored the go-ahead goal on a nice pass from Lamb ahead through the middle to sophomore Avery Beatty, but the kick flew wide to the right.
From another free kick, Fallon junior Lillian Howard sent her boot from the right wing high and over the crossbar.
The Lady Spartans earned a corner kick that sailed over the runs down the middle, but senior sweeper Lydia Binger was on the weak side for a follow— the shot saved by Fallon’s goalie.
Spring Creek took a free kick from the center, Lamb’s attempt sailing high.
Zuraff crossed another gorgeous ball, but once again — runs did not arrive in time.
Lopez took a shot for the Lady Wave, but Fellows in position for a save.
Fallon senior Aubrey Jaques made a solid header, but the ball bounced out of bounds beyond the end line.
Spring Creek’s best scoring opportunity came near the end of the half on a corner kick by Beatty, but Lamb’s follow narrowly missed.
At the break, the league championship was gridlocked 0-0.
To start the second half, Beatty found a clean look but flew her attempt over the frame.
Just a couple minutes later, the complexion of the contest changed dramatically.
Gaining possession of a loose ball on the ring wing, Shorland turned her shoulders, got square and unleashed a line-drive rip to the opposite post for a 1-0 lead.
Following a free kick by Beatty, senior Hailey Dixon sent a ball that was saved by Fallon’s keeper — junior Riley Moon also taking an attempt that was collected by the goalie.
The Lady Wave attempted a couple corner kicks but were unable to capitalize from the flag.
Beatty made a steal from a goal kick and missed barely high, Moon also making a steal and one-touch poking a ball wide to the right.
Shorland crossed a shot wide to the left, follow-up chances late for the Lady Spartans.
Senior Harper Wines crossed a nice pass to the middle from the right wing, but a header missed the net.
Fellows made a save for Spring Creek on a shot from Howard, and Lamb absolutely striped a rocket that was saved by Fallon’s keeper.
Shorland dropped a pass back to Moon, whose shot was stopped by the goalie.
Beatty launched a free kick that was nearly followed in by Lamb, and the contest got really intense in the final minute.
A Spring Creek defender was penalized to playing the ball while she was on the ground, granting Fallon a free kick from just beyond the 18-yard box.
The Lady Wave elected to pass instead of trying to fly the ball directly into the frame, Lopez taking the second kick from the right side.
The ball started well wide of the upright, but Lopez bent her kick sharply — the shot careening back toward the net.
Just outside, the ball clapped against the side of the frame — Spring Creek dodging Fallon’s last bullet.
The whistle sounded immediately after, the Lady Spartans emerging an interesting, low-scoring battle as the 3A North-East regional champs by a final of 1-0.
“The wind was difficult to adjust to, but we really didn’t give up more than a few good shots,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe. “Zoe’s shot was straight fire. That was huge. This was our chance to make it to state for the seniors, and I think we could have qualified. We have a lot of big shoes to fill net year.”
Congratulations to Crowe and the Lady Spartans (9-1-1) on a fantastic season and their 3A North-East league championship.