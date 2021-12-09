Spring Creek girls play Lady Panthers

SPRING CREEK — Following a narrow, 35-31 loss in their season opener to McQueen — the Spring Creek girls basketball team never looked back.

The Lady Spartans closed the Winter TipOff Tournament with three straight wins over Spanish Springs, Galena and Carson — outscoring their opponents 140-53 in the streak.

When Spring Creek steps on the hardwood Friday night in its regular season opener, the Lady Spartans will face a North Valleys team that has experienced mixed results — opening with a 2-3 record.

However, the Lady Panthers have notched each of their wins against lower-level competition and were smacked when they played anything other than 1A or 2A schools.

North Valleys opened the year with a 66-15 loss to McQueen — the same team that beat Spring Creek by four points — and were handled easily in a 65-25 domination by 1A program Pyramid Lake.

The Lady Panthers booked their first win by a final score of 46-18 versus 1A school Excel Christian but were then wrecked 57-15 by Moapa Valley.

In its most recent contest, North Valleys found the win column for the second time — taking down 2A program White Pine by nine points in a 42-33 ballgame.

Junior Hailey Calderon-Martinez tops the Lady Panthers in scoring at 8.3 points per game and with 4.5 steals per contest, adding 2.5 points and 1.3 assists.

Fellow junior Cristina Corral averages 5.8 points and a team-best 7.4 boards, while sophomore Lakenya Stallworth paces North Valleys with three blocks — adding four points, two rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Skyla Kinsley averages 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

A young team, the Lady Panthers have received early contributions from freshman Alexys DeCremer — turning in three points, 5.2 boards, a team-high 2.6 assists and a steal.

Junior Alise Keppel has notched 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, while junior Megan Dondero has tallied 2.5 points and 2.3 boards.

Junior Meletava Fonohea has averaged two points and 4.3 boards, and junior Elianie Herrera has chipped in two points and one rebound per game.

Senior Shyann Lamb — in her second season of varsity — has upper her play as her role as increased.

She currently leads Spring Creek in scoring at 11.3 points per game — already splashing nine 3s — adding 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Senior Payge Walz — a 2nd-Team All-League player as a sophomore — is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and an assist.

Junior post Rylee Keim gives the Lady Spartans double-double potential, riding her size advantage to current totals of 6.3 points, six rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal.

Also a junior, Avery Beatty — a transfer from Elko as a sophomore — played well in her first-four games for Spring Creek.

She tops the team with 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists per game, also averaging 5.3 points and 6.3 boards.

Junior Ella Buzzetti leads Spring Creek with seven rebounds per contest, adding 3.8 points and a steal.

Fellow junior Brynly Stewart currently posts averages of 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds, senior Riley Moon turning in 1.8 points and 2.8 boards.

Freshman Roxanne Keim has contributed 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, junior Taylor Brunson chipping in 1.3 points and 1.8 boards.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (3-1) will open play against the 3A North when they take on North Valleys (2-3) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

