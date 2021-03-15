Spring Creek girls put up goals in bunches

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team is 4-0 on the year, and the Lady Spartans broke out their most lopsided victory of the season on Saturday.
Hosting Dayton, Spring Creek found little opposition between the squads in years — Dayton and Fernley dropping down to the Division 2A for soccer in 2016 season.
On Saturday, the Lady Spartans welcomed them back with a 7-0 victory.
Senior Chloe Zuraff put the first goal on the board — collecting a rebound from a shot by junior Shyann Lamb.
Junior Riley Moon gave Spring Creek a 2-0 lead from a corner assist by sophomore transfer Avery Beatty.
Moon then transitioned from scorer to distributor, setting up a 3-0 lead with an assist to senior Lydia Binger.
Traditionally playing a sweeper in the back of the Lady Spartans’ defense, Binger tallied her second goal of the contest for a 4-0 advantage.
She sold out on a corner kick from senior Hailee Dixon.
The advantage ballooned to five from a dead-ball situation.
On a free kick from outside the 18-yard box, Beatty’s shot went directly into the frame.
Senior Kaela Negrych made her way into the scoring spree, coming on Dixon’s second assist of the match for a 6-0 tally.
The final nail was driven into Dayton’s coffin by Dixon herself.
After passing to teammates for a pair of goals, she finally received an assist from Beatty.
On a corner kick, Dixon finished the play with her first goal of the season.
The Lady Spartans cruised to a 4-0 victory with a 7-0 domination of the Lady Dust Devils.
Up Next
Spring Creek (4-0) will look for a 5-0 start to the year and wrap up the first half of its league schedule against the Lady Vaqueros (0-1-2) at 2 p.m., Wednesday, in Fernley.
The Lady Spartans will host Lowry (0-3-1) at 11:45 a.m., Saturday, in Spring Creek.