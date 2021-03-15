 Skip to main content
Spring Creek girls put up goals in bunches
Spring Creek girls put up goals in bunches

Hailee Dixon, Avery Beatty

Spring Creek's Hailee Dixon (22) and Avery Beatty (13) gain possession for the Lady Spartans against Fallon, on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Dixon assisted two goals and scored from an assist by Beatty. Beatty also dished a pair of assists and scored on a direct kick in the Lady Spartans' 7-0 victory over Dayton.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team is 4-0 on the year, and the Lady Spartans broke out their most lopsided victory of the season on Saturday.

Hosting Dayton, Spring Creek found little opposition between the squads in years — Dayton and Fernley dropping down to the Division 2A for soccer in 2016 season.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans welcomed them back with a 7-0 victory.

Senior Chloe Zuraff put the first goal on the board — collecting a rebound from a shot by junior Shyann Lamb.

Junior Riley Moon gave Spring Creek a 2-0 lead from a corner assist by sophomore transfer Avery Beatty.

Moon then transitioned from scorer to distributor, setting up a 3-0 lead with an assist to senior Lydia Binger.

Traditionally playing a sweeper in the back of the Lady Spartans’ defense, Binger tallied her second goal of the contest for a 4-0 advantage.

She sold out on a corner kick from senior Hailee Dixon.

The advantage ballooned to five from a dead-ball situation.

On a free kick from outside the 18-yard box, Beatty’s shot went directly into the frame.

Senior Kaela Negrych made her way into the scoring spree, coming on Dixon’s second assist of the match for a 6-0 tally.

The final nail was driven into Dayton’s coffin by Dixon herself.

After passing to teammates for a pair of goals, she finally received an assist from Beatty.

On a corner kick, Dixon finished the play with her first goal of the season.

The Lady Spartans cruised to a 4-0 victory with a 7-0 domination of the Lady Dust Devils.

Up Next

Spring Creek (4-0) will look for a 5-0 start to the year and wrap up the first half of its league schedule against the Lady Vaqueros (0-1-2) at 2 p.m., Wednesday, in Fernley.

The Lady Spartans will host Lowry (0-3-1) at 11:45 a.m., Saturday, in Spring Creek.

