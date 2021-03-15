Spring Creek girls put up goals in bunches

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls soccer team is 4-0 on the year, and the Lady Spartans broke out their most lopsided victory of the season on Saturday.

Hosting Dayton, Spring Creek found little opposition between the squads in years — Dayton and Fernley dropping down to the Division 2A for soccer in 2016 season.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans welcomed them back with a 7-0 victory.

Senior Chloe Zuraff put the first goal on the board — collecting a rebound from a shot by junior Shyann Lamb.

Junior Riley Moon gave Spring Creek a 2-0 lead from a corner assist by sophomore transfer Avery Beatty.

Moon then transitioned from scorer to distributor, setting up a 3-0 lead with an assist to senior Lydia Binger.

Traditionally playing a sweeper in the back of the Lady Spartans’ defense, Binger tallied her second goal of the contest for a 4-0 advantage.

She sold out on a corner kick from senior Hailee Dixon.

The advantage ballooned to five from a dead-ball situation.

On a free kick from outside the 18-yard box, Beatty’s shot went directly into the frame.