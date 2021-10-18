Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

The second-half flurry was capped by Silva’s second goal of the game, scoring on an assist from Beatty.

Spring Creek started slowly built found some traction after halftime and extended to a 5-0 victory.

The Lady Spartans attempted 30 shots in the game, the Lady Vaqueros taking just one.

Versus Dayton

The Lady Spartans were much more consistent throughout Saturday’s match versus the Lady Dust Devils.

In the 13th minute, Silva crossed a ball into the box and a Dayton defender knocked it into the net for an own goal.

Silva cashed a goal of her own in the 21st minute, scoring from an assist by junior Arena McDermott — who usually plays on the defensive side of the field.

Spring Creek grabbed a 3-0 lead in the minute, as Beatty dribbled all the way to the goal.

The second half played out identically on the scoreboard, the Lady Spartans putting three balls into the frame.

Lamb booted home a direct kick in the 53rd minute for a 4-0 lead, the margin swelling to five in the 56th minute with McDermott playing at forward and scoring the second goal of the half.