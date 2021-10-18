Spring Creek girls smash Fernley, Dayton

DAYTON — Through seven games in league play, the Spring Creek girls soccer team has not tasted defeat — winning six times and playing to a draw.
Coming off one of their easiest set of games — beating Fernley 5-0 on Friday and blasting Dayton 6-0 on Saturday — the Lady Spartans will prep for probably their toughest test in the 3A North-East, hosting Elko (6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
Versus Fernley
Against the Lady Vaqueros — despite an extremely lopsided final score — Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe said her team did not play well in the first half.
At halftime, the Lady Spartans led by just one — senior Shyann Lamb scoring the only goal of the before the break in the 10th minute, the final 30 minutes before the break playing out scoreless.
However, just seven minutes into the second half, junior Avery Beatty dribbled through the middle of Fernley’s defense and opened a 2-0 lead.
In the 60th minute, Spring Creek’s lead grew to 3-0 on a dribble drive and shot from junior Syerra Silva — whose kick bounced off the crossbar but skipped downward and into the frame.
Generally playing at goalkeeper, junior Elley Dilworth turned in an offensive impact — scoring a goal from an assist by fellow junior Maegan Borresch.
The second-half flurry was capped by Silva’s second goal of the game, scoring on an assist from Beatty.
Spring Creek started slowly built found some traction after halftime and extended to a 5-0 victory.
The Lady Spartans attempted 30 shots in the game, the Lady Vaqueros taking just one.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Spartans were much more consistent throughout Saturday’s match versus the Lady Dust Devils.
In the 13th minute, Silva crossed a ball into the box and a Dayton defender knocked it into the net for an own goal.
Silva cashed a goal of her own in the 21st minute, scoring from an assist by junior Arena McDermott — who usually plays on the defensive side of the field.
Spring Creek grabbed a 3-0 lead in the minute, as Beatty dribbled all the way to the goal.
The second half played out identically on the scoreboard, the Lady Spartans putting three balls into the frame.
Lamb booted home a direct kick in the 53rd minute for a 4-0 lead, the margin swelling to five in the 56th minute with McDermott playing at forward and scoring the second goal of the half.
In the 78th minute, Lamb notched her second goal of the half and third of the weekend — scoring off an assist by Beatty.
The Lady Spartans put three goals in the net in each half and rolled to a 6-0 victory over Dayton, Spring Creek firing 33 shots and limiting the Lady Dust Devils to only two.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (6-0-1 in league) will host the Lady Indians (6-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, needing a win or at least a tie to remain in first place in the 3A North-East standings.
In the first meeting, Spring Creek won 1-0 on Sept. 28, at Adobe Middle School.