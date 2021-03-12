Spring Creek girls soccer plays strong second half

The Lady Greenwave pressured the box and attacked the middle, but Spring Creek survived multiple deflections and eventually cleared the ball.

Lamb missed wide to the left just beyond the midway point of the half.

For much of the half, Spring Creek made things difficult for itself and attempted everything from distance — both on shots and with its passes — either shooting from well beyond the box or trying to send long balls to teammates.

Fallon junior Lillian Howard turned and squared her shoulders from the middle of the field, but her kick was sent over the top of the crossbar.

Near the end of the half, the Lady Spartans made a nice play on a diagonal kick from Lamb to Baisley but her shot missed wide to the right — as did a boot from Lamb on a free kick.

At the break, the game was knotted at zeros.

Spring Creek played short, simple passes to start the second half and immediately found more scoring opportunities — Fallon’s keeper notching multiple saves on shots by Lamb and Moon and a thumped ball in the box by Baisley on a cross pass from the corner.

The Lady Greenwave earned a corner kick, but the ball was sent directly into the side of the net.