 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Creek girls soccer team now 6-0 after 4-0 win
0 comments
top story

Spring Creek girls soccer team now 6-0 after 4-0 win

{{featured_button_text}}
Zoe Shorland

Spring Creek's Zoe Shorland chases a pass against Fallon on March 12, 2021, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Shorland scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Lowry. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — Playing its first game of the second half of the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team did what it had done through five contests — win big.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans — hosting Lowry — duplicated the same outcome as the first meeting on March 5 in the season opener with a 4-0 victory.

Spring Creek went up early and never looked back.

Sophomore Avery Beatty gave the Lady Spartans a 1-0 lead, dribbling through the Lady Buckaroos’ defense and shooting from inside the 18-yard box.

An assist from junior Payge Walz to freshman Zoe Shorland opened a 2-0 advantage, Shorland pounding the frame with her shot from outside the 18-yard box.

The Lady Spartans extended to a 3-0 first-half lead in familiar fashion.

From a corner kick, junior Shyann Lamb sent the ball to the middle — the play finished off from the run by senior Chloe Zuraff.

In the second half, Spring Creek punctuated the shutout victory with one more score.

Shorland cashed her second goal of the match, beating Lowry’s keeper in a one-on-one situation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lady Spartans improved to 6-0 on the season, constructing a 4-0 victory over Lowry for the second time.

Stats

Spring Creek kept Lowry on its heels, firing 33 shots at the Lady Bucks’ frame — the Lady Spartans’ defense only allowing two attempts.

Both of Lowry’s shots were saved by Spring Creek senior keeper Betsy Fellows.

The Lady Spartans earned five corner kicks and four direct kicks, the Lady Bucks taking just two kicks from the corner flag.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (6-0) will host the Lady Indians (3-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

The first meeting proved to be a defensive battle, Spring Creek winning 1-0 on a penalty kick by Lamb on March 6, 2021, at Adobe Middle School.



GALLERY: Fallon at Spring Creek Girls Soccer — March 12, 2021

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News