Spring Creek girls soccer team now 6-0 after 4-0 win

SPRING CREEK — Playing its first game of the second half of the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team did what it had done through five contests — win big.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans — hosting Lowry — duplicated the same outcome as the first meeting on March 5 in the season opener with a 4-0 victory.

Spring Creek went up early and never looked back.

Sophomore Avery Beatty gave the Lady Spartans a 1-0 lead, dribbling through the Lady Buckaroos’ defense and shooting from inside the 18-yard box.

An assist from junior Payge Walz to freshman Zoe Shorland opened a 2-0 advantage, Shorland pounding the frame with her shot from outside the 18-yard box.

The Lady Spartans extended to a 3-0 first-half lead in familiar fashion.

From a corner kick, junior Shyann Lamb sent the ball to the middle — the play finished off from the run by senior Chloe Zuraff.

In the second half, Spring Creek punctuated the shutout victory with one more score.

Shorland cashed her second goal of the match, beating Lowry’s keeper in a one-on-one situation.

