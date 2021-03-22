Spring Creek girls soccer team now 6-0 after 4-0 win

SPRING CREEK — Playing its first game of the second half of the season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team did what it had done through five contests — win big.
On Saturday, the Lady Spartans — hosting Lowry — duplicated the same outcome as the first meeting on March 5 in the season opener with a 4-0 victory.
Spring Creek went up early and never looked back.
Sophomore Avery Beatty gave the Lady Spartans a 1-0 lead, dribbling through the Lady Buckaroos’ defense and shooting from inside the 18-yard box.
An assist from junior Payge Walz to freshman Zoe Shorland opened a 2-0 advantage, Shorland pounding the frame with her shot from outside the 18-yard box.
The Lady Spartans extended to a 3-0 first-half lead in familiar fashion.
From a corner kick, junior Shyann Lamb sent the ball to the middle — the play finished off from the run by senior Chloe Zuraff.
In the second half, Spring Creek punctuated the shutout victory with one more score.
Shorland cashed her second goal of the match, beating Lowry’s keeper in a one-on-one situation.
The Lady Spartans improved to 6-0 on the season, constructing a 4-0 victory over Lowry for the second time.
Stats
Spring Creek kept Lowry on its heels, firing 33 shots at the Lady Bucks’ frame — the Lady Spartans’ defense only allowing two attempts.
Both of Lowry’s shots were saved by Spring Creek senior keeper Betsy Fellows.
The Lady Spartans earned five corner kicks and four direct kicks, the Lady Bucks taking just two kicks from the corner flag.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (6-0) will host the Lady Indians (3-3) at 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.
The first meeting proved to be a defensive battle, Spring Creek winning 1-0 on a penalty kick by Lamb on March 6, 2021, at Adobe Middle School.
GALLERY: Fallon at Spring Creek Girls Soccer — March 12, 2021