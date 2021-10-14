Spring Creek girls tie in Fallon, 1-1

FALLON — On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Spring Creek girls soccer team could have put a clamp on the No. 1 position of the Division 3A North-East — which it still leads — but the Lady Spartans were unable to close out the first half of the league slate with nothing other than wins.

However, the Lady Spartans avoided a loss after falling behind to Fallon — tying the Lady Greenwave 1-1.

Head coach Kami Crowe said the Lady Spartans “did not play very well, didn’t connect passes and weren’t first to the ball.”

Following a scoreless first half, Fallon grabbed a 1-0 lead after the break — scoring the opening goal of the contest from a corner kick.

When faced with a deficit, Spring Creek answered with a goal of its own — doing so in the same fashion as the Lady Wave.

Tearing a page from Fallon’s book, the Lady Spartans also netted a ball from the corner — junior Kiana Green sending the boot from the flag.

Senior Shyann Lamb timed her run and her jump correctly, stamping the ball into the frame with a well-place header.

“We had a lot of chances in the second half. We probably took 15 shots to their five or six, but we couldn’t get anything else in,” Crowe said.