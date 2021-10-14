Spring Creek girls tie in Fallon, 1-1

FALLON — On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Spring Creek girls soccer team could have put a clamp on the No. 1 position of the Division 3A North-East — which it still leads — but the Lady Spartans were unable to close out the first half of the league slate with nothing other than wins.
However, the Lady Spartans avoided a loss after falling behind to Fallon — tying the Lady Greenwave 1-1.
Head coach Kami Crowe said the Lady Spartans “did not play very well, didn’t connect passes and weren’t first to the ball.”
Following a scoreless first half, Fallon grabbed a 1-0 lead after the break — scoring the opening goal of the contest from a corner kick.
When faced with a deficit, Spring Creek answered with a goal of its own — doing so in the same fashion as the Lady Wave.
Tearing a page from Fallon’s book, the Lady Spartans also netted a ball from the corner — junior Kiana Green sending the boot from the flag.
Senior Shyann Lamb timed her run and her jump correctly, stamping the ball into the frame with a well-place header.
“We had a lot of chances in the second half. We probably took 15 shots to their five or six, but we couldn’t get anything else in,” Crowe said.
The Lady Spartans closed out the first half of the 3A North-East slate unbeaten with a 1-1 tie.