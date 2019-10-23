TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Spring Creek football team has one chance left to avoid a losing record in league play, hosting Elko on senior night at 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Saturday, the Spartans played good football in a tough road matchup at Truckee.
Spring Creek did not go for a tie and overtime, the Spartans went for the W.
With 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie rushed for a touchdown on a sneak up the middle — making the score 28-27.
Instead of kicking the extra point, Spring Creek left the offense on the field and tried for the win.
“We went for two and the win. (Reed) Westwood was stopped right at the goal line,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “The official ran in and started to raise his hands, but then he waved it off and said it was no good. You can’t even tell on the video, it was close.”
The Spartans fell to 3-4 in the Division 3A North with a 28-27 loss, the Wolverines improving to 5-2 in league play.
Spring Creek took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 61-yard drive, Westwood rushing for an 11-yard touchdown and junior Kyler Lulay adding the point-after attempt.
The score was set up with a 36-yard pass from a sweep by Westwood to senior Kyle Owsley.
Truckee went down the field on it first drive, an 18-yard bubble screen from sophomore quarterback Jackson Kahl to senior Deacon Mehler setting up a four-yard touchdown run by senior Tyler Estabrook.
The extra point was blocked by junior Chase Milligan, Spring Creek leading 7-6.
On the Wolverines’ next drive, they took a 14-7 lead.
Estabrook lined up in the slot on the left side and torched his defender for a 57-yard touchdown catch from Kahl, junior Finn Loper running for the conversion.
The Spartans responded, relying heavily on the running of junior Q Boyd – who capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown on the ground.
Lulay’s PAT tied the game at 14-all early in the second quarter.
Defensively, the Spartans stepped up and senior Devin Holmes intercepted a pass — the offense not taking advantage in Truckee territory and punting the Wolverines’ 1.
Truckee nearly drove the distance on their ensuing possession, marching all the way down the field — Spring Creek’s defense coming up big once again.
Owsley intercepted a pass near the goal line, maintaining the tie.
At the break, fans were set up for a good one — the visiting Spartans and the hosting Wolverines locked up 14-14.
Truckee fumbled the football inside the red zone in the third quarter, Milligan recovering for Spring Creek.
For the first time in three takeaways, the Spartans turned a turnover into points.
Westwood capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown, Lulay’s PAT giving the Spartans a 21-14 lead.
However, a big kick return to near midfield set up the Wolverines in great position — junior Jackson Ellermeyer closing the touchdown drive with a two-yard run.
Spring Creek went three-and-out on its next drive and punted the football, Truckee going 61 yards and moving the chains with a fourth-down conversion.
Mehler dove in for a touchdown, giving the Wolverines a 28-21 third-quarter lead on the extra point.
The Spartans began their final drive from their own 35 with 4:36 on the clock.
In a little more than two minutes, Spring Creek drove 65 yards and closed the possession with a short sneak by Guthrie — setting the stage for the game-winning or game-losing conversion.
Westwood was stopped by short by senior George Skaff and junior Jameson Hogarth, the Wolverines hanging on for a 28-27 victory.
Truckee led the battle of total offense with 445 yards (225 yards passing, 220 rushing), Spring Creek gaining 266 yards (95 passing, 171 rushing).
However, the Wolverines turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and a fumble — the Spartans finishing the game with a clean slate in the giveaway department.
“It was nice to force some turnovers and not make any. That gave us a chance to stay in the game or win it,” Tournahu said.
Despite the pair of picks, Kahl played a great game.
In fact, his only incomplete passes were the ones that wound up in the hands of Holmes and Owsley — Kahl completing 13-of-15 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and two INTs.
“He threw the two picks, but I though he played really well,” Tournahu said. “He made some big throws on 3rd-and-long that were right at the sticks.”
Westwood connected with Owsley twice on sweep passes for 55 yards.
Owsley led the Spartans with eight catches for 99 yards.
On the ground, Westwood rushed 17 times for 72 yards with two touchdowns.
Boyd ran seven times for 48 yards and a score, Guthrie rushing eight times for 42 yards and a TD — completing 8-of-12 passes for 40 yards.
For the Wolverines, Estabrook rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown — also snagging a 57-yard touchdown pass from Kahl.
Mehler carried 14 times for 55 yards with a TD, catching three balls for 43 yards.
Ellermeyer rushed for 22 yards on three totes with a touchdown.
Senior Isaac Cruz led the Wolverines in the passing game with five catches for 87 yards.
Defensively, senior Connor McMullen led Truckee with 11 tackles — junior Dillon Kane and Skaff each finishing with nine stops and Estabrook closing with eight stuffs.
Up Next
The Spartans (3-4 in league) will play Elko (4-3 in league) in the regular-season finale on senior night at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.
