Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings
Through June 14

Elko Tool & Fastener — 164.5

Scoreboard Casino — 160

Below Average Joes — 159.5

Komunity Koaches — 156

Muley’s — 155.5

Spring Creek Association — 152.5

Midwest Hard Facing — 150

Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill — 149

The Brawlers — 143

Crescent Electric — 142

Komatsu — 137

Komastu Bogey Boys — 134.5

Elko Realty — 129

Underground Rats — 126.5

Spring Creek Yacht Club — 124.5

Erik’s N.A. — 119

Gallagher Ford — 117.5

Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel — 103

B-3 Glass — 101.5

Mincon — 67.5

