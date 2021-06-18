Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings

Through June 14
Elko Tool & Fastener — 164.5
Scoreboard Casino — 160
Below Average Joes — 159.5
Komunity Koaches — 156
Muley’s — 155.5
Spring Creek Association — 152.5
Midwest Hard Facing — 150
Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill — 149
The Brawlers — 143
Crescent Electric — 142
Komatsu — 137
Komastu Bogey Boys — 134.5
Elko Realty — 129
Underground Rats — 126.5
Spring Creek Yacht Club — 124.5
Erik’s N.A. — 119
Gallagher Ford — 117.5
Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel — 103
B-3 Glass — 101.5
Mincon — 67.5
