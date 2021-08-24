 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings
0 comments
top story
Spring Creek Golf Club men’s league standings

Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Art
Anthony Mori

Through Aug. 23

Elko Tool & Fastener — 393

Scoreboard Casino — 355.5

Spring Creek Association — 343.5

Komunity Koaches — 342

Muley’s — 339.5

Crescent Electric — 334

Midwest Hard Facing — 331

Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill — 331

Below Average Joes — 330.5

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Komastu Bogey Boys — 325.5

Komatsu — 324

The Brawlers — 318.5

Underground Rats — 314

Erik’s N.A. — 283.5

B-3 Glass — 278

Elko Realty — 277

Gallagher Ford — 274

Spring Creek Yacht Club — 272.5

Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel — 258.5

Mincon — 206.5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Spartans hope to continue ascension
Local Sports

Spartans hope to continue ascension

Entering the 2021 fall slate, the Spartans will have a familiar face leading the bench — Forest Knotts officially assuming the role of head coach after spending years as a hands-on assistant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News