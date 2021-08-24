Spring Creek Golf Club men’s league standings

Through Aug. 23
Elko Tool & Fastener — 393
Scoreboard Casino — 355.5
Spring Creek Association — 343.5
Komunity Koaches — 342
Muley’s — 339.5
Crescent Electric — 334
Midwest Hard Facing — 331
Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill — 331
Below Average Joes — 330.5
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Komastu Bogey Boys — 325.5
Komatsu — 324
The Brawlers — 318.5
Underground Rats — 314
Erik’s N.A. — 283.5
B-3 Glass — 278
Elko Realty — 277
Gallagher Ford — 274
Spring Creek Yacht Club — 272.5
Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel — 258.5
Mincon — 206.5
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today