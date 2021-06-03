Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings

Through May 31
Elko Tool & Fastener -- 124
Midwest Hard Facing -- 121
Below Average Joes -- 114.5
Komatsu -- 109.5
Cook's Fire Oven & Grill -- 109
Komunity Koaches -- 106
Muley's -- 104.5
The Brawlers -- 104
Scoreboard Casino -- 102.5
Erik's N.A. -- 102.5
Spring Creek Association -- 101
Elko Realty -- 99.5
Crescent Electric -- 92.5
Spring Creek Yacht Club -- 90
Komastu Bogey Boys -- 84
Underground Rats -- 82
Gallagher Ford -- 81
B-3 Glass -- 76
Mincon -- 62.5
Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel -- 55.5
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
