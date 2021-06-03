 Skip to main content
Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings
Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings

Anthony Mori

Through May 31

Elko Tool & Fastener -- 124

Midwest Hard Facing -- 121

Below Average Joes -- 114.5

Komatsu -- 109.5

Cook's Fire Oven & Grill -- 109

Komunity Koaches -- 106

Muley's -- 104.5

The Brawlers -- 104

Scoreboard Casino -- 102.5

Erik's N.A. -- 102.5

Spring Creek Association -- 101

Elko Realty -- 99.5

Crescent Electric -- 92.5

Spring Creek Yacht Club -- 90

Komastu Bogey Boys -- 84

Underground Rats -- 82

Gallagher Ford -- 81

B-3 Glass -- 76

Mincon -- 62.5

Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel -- 55.5

