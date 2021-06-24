 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings
0 comments
top story
Spring Creek Golf Club men’s league standings

Spring Creek Golf Club men's league standings

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Web Stock
Anthony Mori

Through June 21

Elko Tool & Fastener — 189.5

Komunity Koaches — 182

Below Average Joes — 180

Scoreboard Casino — 179.5

Spring Creek Association — 175.5

Muley’s — 173

Midwest Hard Facing — 170.5

The Brawlers — 166

Crescent Electric — 164.5

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill — 160

Komastu Bogey Boys — 158.5

Komatsu — 152

Underground Rats — 148.5

Elko Realty — 147

Erik’s N.A. — 143

Spring Creek Yacht Club — 140.5

Gallagher Ford — 131.5

B-3 Glass — 121

Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel — 119

Mincon — 84.5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wachtel will swing at Pinehurst Resort
Local Sports

Wachtel will swing at Pinehurst Resort

She will have the opportunity to swing her clubs on three of the courses at Pinehurst Resort — consisting of nine 18-hole courses — which has hosted three U.S. Championships, one U.S. Women's Open, three U.S. Amateur Championships, a PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

+13
Syerra Silva stars
Local Sports

Syerra Silva stars

In total, Elko County and Battle Mountain earned 21 qualifications to the National High School Finals Rodeo — which will take place from July 18-24, at the Lancaster Event Center, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News