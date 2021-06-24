Spring Creek Golf Club men’s league standings

Through June 21
Elko Tool & Fastener — 189.5
Komunity Koaches — 182
Below Average Joes — 180
Scoreboard Casino — 179.5
Spring Creek Association — 175.5
Muley’s — 173
Midwest Hard Facing — 170.5
The Brawlers — 166
Crescent Electric — 164.5
Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill — 160
Komastu Bogey Boys — 158.5
Komatsu — 152
Underground Rats — 148.5
Elko Realty — 147
Erik’s N.A. — 143
Spring Creek Yacht Club — 140.5
Gallagher Ford — 131.5
B-3 Glass — 121
Ruby Mountain Sand & Gravel — 119
Mincon — 84.5
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
