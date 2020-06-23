Related to this story

Guthrie, Gonzalez honored by NIAA

Despite the absence of the annual ceremony — which was pushed back to Sept. 21 — Spring Creek senior Jeff Guthrie and West Wendover senior Jesus Gonzalez were honored with Top-10 Student-Athlete awards by the NIAA. 

NSU’s Larson, Oliphant aim for postseason push

Take a lot at the accomplishments of Spring Creek Class of 2018 graduates Dakota Larson and Jake Oliphant, who are still teamed up at Northern State University, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, looking to guide the Wolves in the postseason during the 2020 season.

Patience Swafford Commits to Northland College