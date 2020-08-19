Spring Creek Golf Course Men's League Results — Through Aug.17

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Barr — 229
Spring Creek Association — 226.5
The Brawlers — 208
Comforts of Culley — 205.5
Scoreboard Casino — 204
Midwest Hard Facing — 203.5
Cooks Fire Oven & Grill — 199.5
Muley's — 191.5
Komatsu — 186.5
Crescent Electric — 186.5
Komatsu Bogey Boys — 184
Elko Realty — 168
The Generics — 166
B3 Glass — 157.5
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today