Spring Creek Golf Course Men's League Results — Through Aug.17
The Barr — 229

Spring Creek Association — 226.5

The Brawlers — 208

Comforts of Culley — 205.5

Scoreboard Casino — 204

Midwest Hard Facing — 203.5

Cooks Fire Oven & Grill — 199.5

Muley's — 191.5

Komatsu — 186.5

Crescent Electric — 186.5

Komatsu Bogey Boys — 184

Elko Realty — 168

The Generics — 166

B3 Glass — 157.5

