TRUCKEE, California – It wasn’t always pretty, but the Spring Creek boys basketball team made plays late and locked down Truckee.
The Spartans gained their second win in league play Friday night in a low-scoring dogfight, defeating the Wolverines 40-36 in Truckee.
Offense was few and far between in the first period.
Spring Creek drew multiple charges in the early going, junior Mitch Owsley earning the first.
The Spartans found the board with a deuce by junior Reed Westwood, the lone returner from the varsity team last season.
Truckee had multiple shots rattle out of the rim, a lid seemingly placed in the net for both programs to start the game.
The Wolverines booked their first points with a free throw by senior Spencer Edmondson after more than a four-minute drought.
Through nearly five minutes of action, the teams combined for a grand total of three points.
Foul trouble began to mount for the Spartans, junior Devin Holmes and freshman Garrison Bylund each committing two personals.
Junior Isaac Cruz hit a pair of free throws for the Wolverines, adding a bucket in transition for a 5-2 Truckee lead.
However, Cruz’s second personal forced him to the bench.
Owsley hit 1-for-2 from the free-throw line, cutting the deficit to two at 5-3.
The game was tied with a deuce by senior Jacob Fisher.
Both teams gave the ball away numerous times with lazy passes, the frame nearly closing with single-digit points.
At the end of one, the contest was tied 5-5.
The second quarter began with a free by junior Zach Woster for the Spartans for a 6-5 lead.
After several chances, sophomore Raphael Rios stuck with the play for a bucket in traffic and an 8-5 advantage.
The lead was trimmed to one with a bucket by senior Elliot Rost for the Wolverines.
Back in the game, Cruz drained a pair of free throws for a 9-8 lead for Truckee.
Woster pulled the string for a triple and an 11-9 lead, the teams duplicating the offensive output of the first period in the first-four minutes of the second.
Cruz tied the game at 11-all with a knifing drive, giving him eight points in the half.
A pair of freebies by Westwood regained the high side for the Spartans, but Cruz reached double digits on the other end – tying the game once more at 13-all.
Woster sank two free throws, but the Wolverines quickly added a deuce by sophomore Jamie Hoggarth and tied the score 15-15.
The Spartans continued to make their hay from the stripe, junior Weston Pritchard nailing two free throws for another lead change.
At the other line, senior Sawyer Thompson made 1-for-2 for Truckee – cutting the deficit to one.
Owsley saved a bucket after a Spring Creek turnover, drawing another charge and nullifying what would have been a go-ahead bucket for the Wolverines.
Westwood blocked a shot at the horn, the Spartans taking a 17-16 lead to the locker room.
Woster picked up the trash for a finish to the start the third, but Thompson answered with an And-1 for the Wolverines plus the free throw – tying the game 19-all.
Freshman Sam Purgason finished inside for Truckee, and the lead grew to four on a bucket by Edmonson.
Bylund picked up his fourth personal foul for the Spartans, Cruz drawing his third foul on the other end.
Owsley sliced the deficit to one with a timely triple, but Purgason did damage with an offensive put-back for Truckee.
Holmes dropped his lone bucket of the ballgame and trimmed the margin to 25-24.
Cruz picked up his fourth personal but remained in the game.
A three by sophomore Ethan Flynn pushed Truckee’s lead to four, and the Spartans couldn’t connect after a plethora of offensive chances.
Flynn dropped a midrange floater for the Wolverines and a 30-24 advantage, but a deuce by Westwood brought the deficit back to four.
Following a timeout, Westwood was fouled and drained a pair or freebies – cutting the lead to two.
Spring Creek made a steal and gridlocked the ballgame with a layup in transition by Pritchard.
The Spartans ended the third with a 6-0 run, moving to the fourth period with score knotted up at 30-all.
Flynn hammered his second three of the half to start the final frame, giving him eight points.
Pritchard cut the lead to one with a put-back, and Westwood gave the Spartans the upper hand with an And-1 finish.
Truckee took a 60-second timeout, trailing 34-33 with four minutes remaining.
From the reset, the Wolverines gave the ball away with an over-and-back.
Fisher took advantage of a screen and went to the hole strong for a big bucket and the foul, his free throw opening a four-point lead of 37-33 with a 5-0 run.
Truckee’s chances of a comeback took a hit when the Spartans drew another charge by with less than two minutes on the clock, the Wolverines – however – getting the ball back with a drawn charge by Thompson.
A missed three was tied up by Thompson and Westwood, Spring Creek on the benefiting end of the possession arrow.
Westwood was left wide open, scoring on a dish from Owsley.
With 58 ticks on the clock, the Spartans ripped off a 39-33 lead.
Another Truckee three was off, Spring Creek grabbing a clutch board with 39 seconds remaining.
The Spartans missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but the Wolverines missed another three – Spring Creek misfiring once more at the stripe but Truckee launching another unanswered prayer.
With 15 seconds remaining, Westwood drained 1-for-2 at the line.
Flynn cashed his third triple, but it was too little, too late – the deficit trimmed to four – but only eight seconds remaining.
Spring Creek gained its second win of the season in the Division 3A North with a 40-36 win over the Wolverines, dropping Truckee to 0-3 in league play.
Westwood led all scorers with 13 points for the Spartans, Flynn topping Truckee’s roster with 11 points – all coming in the second half.
Cruz dropped all 10 of his points before the break for the Wolverines, fouling out late in the fourth.
Woster closed with eight points for the Spartans, followed by six from Pritchard and five by Fisher.
Thompson and Purgason each booked four points for Truckee, Owsley adding four points for Spring Creek.
Up Next
The Spartans will look to even their league record at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.
Elko defeated the Panthers by a final score of 66-50 on Friday night.
