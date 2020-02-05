Spring Creek High School thanks Anytime Fitness


Spring Creek High School would like to thank Anytime Fitness in Spring Creek and manager Stephanie Youngquist for their generous donation of weight and cardio equipment.

Stephanie called us and let us know that they were getting new equipment and that we were the first that she thought of to donate their used equipment to. This donation enables us to greatly expand what we do in our physical education classes and will help immensely with the training that our athletes do both in season and out of season.

Had we had to purchase a similar type and amount of equipment it would have taken years to fundraise enough to buy just the cardio equipment that was so generously donated.

We are thankful to live in a community with such great community support. Again, thanks to Anytime Fitness in Spring Creek and Go Spartans!

Sincerely,

Paul Allen

SCHS Athletic Administrator and Vice Principal

