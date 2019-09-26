{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek Spartans logo

Game Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Location: Spartan Field (Homecoming)

Sparks record: (1-4 overall, 0-3 in league)

Spring Creek record: (1-3 overall, 1-2 in league)

Last week: Sparks lost 14-12 at home to Elko, Spring Creek lost 48-0 at Rigby, Idaho

Sparks season leaders

Passing: Tyler Green 32-for-68 for 390 yards with two touchdowns, five interceptions

Rushing: Taylor Shepard 36 carries for 250 yards with a touchdown

Receiving: Trezell Patterson 14 catches for 256 yards with a touchdown

Tackles: Gerardo Guerrero with 11 tackles with only game recorded to MaxPreps

Sacks: Jordan Diaz, Dante Benenati with one each

Interceptions: Oscar Gonzalez with one

Fumble recoveries: Jasper Melgar, Benenati with one apiece

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Forced fumbles: Johnathan Paige, Guerrero with one each

Spring Creek season leaders

Passing: Jeff Guthrie 20-of-50 for 186 yards with two touchdowns, one interception

Rushing: Reed Westwood 62 carries for 339 yards

Receiving: Kyle Owsley six catches for 129 yards with one touchdown

Kickoff return: Owsley with a 92-yard TD

Tackles: Zach Simms with 21

Sacks: Q Boyd, Tristin Thomsen, Nick Ortega with one each

Interceptions: Devin Holmes with two

Interception return: Chase Milligan with a 28-yard TD

Fumble recoveries: Dace Draper, Boyd and Ortega with one apiece

Forced fumbles: Boyd with three

Listen live: KEAU, Channel 104.7 FM and network1sports.com

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments