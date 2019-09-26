Game Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Location: Spartan Field (Homecoming)
Sparks record: (1-4 overall, 0-3 in league)
Spring Creek record: (1-3 overall, 1-2 in league)
Last week: Sparks lost 14-12 at home to Elko, Spring Creek lost 48-0 at Rigby, Idaho
Sparks season leaders
Passing: Tyler Green 32-for-68 for 390 yards with two touchdowns, five interceptions
Rushing: Taylor Shepard 36 carries for 250 yards with a touchdown
Receiving: Trezell Patterson 14 catches for 256 yards with a touchdown
Tackles: Gerardo Guerrero with 11 tackles with only game recorded to MaxPreps
Sacks: Jordan Diaz, Dante Benenati with one each
Interceptions: Oscar Gonzalez with one
Fumble recoveries: Jasper Melgar, Benenati with one apiece
Forced fumbles: Johnathan Paige, Guerrero with one each
Spring Creek season leaders
Passing: Jeff Guthrie 20-of-50 for 186 yards with two touchdowns, one interception
Rushing: Reed Westwood 62 carries for 339 yards
Receiving: Kyle Owsley six catches for 129 yards with one touchdown
Kickoff return: Owsley with a 92-yard TD
Tackles: Zach Simms with 21
Sacks: Q Boyd, Tristin Thomsen, Nick Ortega with one each
Interceptions: Devin Holmes with two
Interception return: Chase Milligan with a 28-yard TD
Fumble recoveries: Dace Draper, Boyd and Ortega with one apiece
Forced fumbles: Boyd with three
Listen live: KEAU, Channel 104.7 FM and network1sports.com
