Spring Creek hosts Sparks and Truckee

SPRING CREEK — When a team is struggling to find a win, a pair of equally skidding opponents may be exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will face Sparks (5-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Against Sparks, the Spartans must take away or at least limit junior Orande Todd — who averages teams highs of 15.2 points, 3.7 steals, 3.2 assists and adds two rebounds.
Junior Omar Dominguez posts 8.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 takeaways per game.
Senior Bradley Fierro has turned in 7.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest, while sophomore Chris Coomier tallies 5.8 points, 4.3 boards and two swipes.
Junior Franco Budjas adds 4.8 points, and senior Marquis Edwards notches 4.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 takeaways.
Junior Ocean Elm chips in 3.5 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
The Railroaders get contributions throughout their lineup; senior Alizjah Bradford adding 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds — sophomore JJ Tagulo averaging 2.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 boards.
Junior Tyrus Allen turns in 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, senior Carlos Mares posting 1.7 points and 1.7 boards.
Senior Zach Rojas averages 1.1 points and two boards.
For the Spartans, senior Xavier Ornelas led the team in scoring through five games before breaking his hand — averaging 11 points — adding four rebounds per game.
In the post, Kayden Boyle averages 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds (ninth in the league), 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists; junior Landon Albisu notching 7.9 points, 3.1 boards and 1.1 swipes per contest.
At point guard, junior Maddox Moye turns in 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, a team-high 2.2 assists and a roster-best 1.6 takeaways — ranking 10th in the conference in dimes.
On the wing, senior Christian Schmidt averages 5.1 points and 1.6 rebounds — fellow junior Klayten Piippo notching 4.7 points and 2.8 boards per ballgame.
At guard, senior Jacob Marizza tallies 4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Senior post Josh Billat averages 1.7 points and 1.6 boards, while junior David Hutchison posts 1.2 points.
Senior Connor Wilkie has turned in 1.1 points and 1.4 boards, sophomore Michael Dorame adding one points per game through six contests.
Game Time
The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will host the Railroaders (5-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.