Spring Creek is playing for pride

No snow in the low ground, and the sledding has been tough for the Spring Creek boys basketball team. Spring Creek fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A North on the heels of a 51-34 loss to Dayton on Dec. 13 and a 65-46 defeat at South Tahoe on Dec. 14. The Spartans will search for their first win of the season versus Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.