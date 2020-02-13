You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spring Creek is playing for pride
0 comments
top story

Spring Creek is playing for pride

{{featured_button_text}}
Garrison Bylund

Spring Creek's Garrison Bylund, left, shoots a baseline floater over Elko's Isaiah Dahl on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. Bylund scored eight points for the Spartans in a 61-36 loss to the Indians. Spring Creek has been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention and will close the season with games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — Unfortunately, the last two games of the regular season will mark the end of Spring Creek boys basketball for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Following the Spartans’ 61-36 loss to the Indians on Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium, Spring Creek was mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

With the defeat, Spring Creek fell to 5-19 on the season and 4-12 in league play — Dayton (8-8 in league) and Fernley (8-10 in league) currently tied for the sixth and final berth to the 3A North regional tournament.

As the Spartans embark on their last road trip of the season, they are playing for pride — hoping to avenge an ugly loss to the No. 7 Wolverines (6-16 overall, 5-11 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

On Jan. 10, the Wolverines dominated throughout for a 51-27 victory on Spring Creek’s home floor.

Truckee junior Ethan Flynn tallied a game-high 18 points and banged home four 3s, finishing with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior Isaac Cruz hit two triples and closed with 16 points, a game-high seven assists, four boards and a pair of takeaways.

Sophomore Max Carter also reached double digits with 12 points, a game-high four steals, four rebounds and an assist.

Truckee had just four players score in the contest, junior Riley Thompson rounding out the offense with four points and leading the team with six rebounds and three blocks.

In limited minutes due to fouling out, sophomore Sam Purgason notched two blocks, a rebound, an assist and a takeaway.

Spring Creek was led by eight points and three steals from senior Kyle Owsley, who also grabbed five rebounds.

Senior Reed Westwood finished with seven points, four boards, a team-best two dimes and a swipe.

Sophomore Garrison Bylund added five points, junior Grant Brorby closed with four points and the offense was finished by a three from senior Devin Holmes.

Brorby jerked down a team-high six rebounds, dished an assist and notched the Spartans’ only block.

Holmes finished with three boards, as did junior Jayce Esplin — junior Aaron Lousignont adding a pair of rebounds.

Stat Comparisons

Spring Creek scores 44 points per game to Truckee’s average of 38 points, but the Wolverines shoot the ball at a slightly-better clip from the field — Truckee sinking 35 percent of its attempts to the Spartans’ 33 percent.

With limited stats entered for the Wolverines in areas other than scoring, the Spartans possess nearly a double-digit lead on the glass at 28.4 rebounds to Truckee’s 18.5 boards.

Assist averages are nearly dead-even with Truckee dishing 8.7 and the Spartans diming 8.3.

Takeaways are also a virtual wash, the Wolverines making 7.4 steals and Spring Creek notching seven.

Truckee has an advantage in blocks, stuffing 2.5 shots per contest — the Spartans swatting 1.1 offerings.

Team Leaders

Truckee

Scoring — Senior Isaac Cruz with 11.7 points, junior Ethan Flynn (11.4), Carter (5.7), sophomore Sam Purgason (5.6), Thompson (3.6), junior Trevor Stockham (2.9) and sophomore Gabe Smith (2.2)

Rebounding — Purgason (5.9), Flynn (3.4), Carter (2.9), Thompson (2.9) and Cruz (2.8)

Assists — Flynn with 3.1 dimes, Cruz (2.6) and Smith and Purgason (1.2)

Steals — Cruz with 1.8 takeaways, Carter (1.5), Stockham (1.4), Flynn (1.3) and Purgason (1.1)

Blocks — Purgason at 1.1 swats, Carter and Thompson (.5)

Spring Creek

Scoring — Westwood with 9.4 points, Owsley (8.0), Bylund (7.9), Holmes (6.3), Brorby (5.8) and Esplin (2.1)

Rebounding — Westwood with 5.6 rebounds, Bylund (4.7), Holmes (4.3), Esplin (3.8), Brorby (2.8) and Owsley (2.7)

Assists — Owsley at 2.8 dimes, Brorby (2.1) and Holmes (1.1)

Steals — Owsley with 1.5 takeaways and Brorby and Holmes (1.3)

Blocks — Westwood with .3 rejections

Game Time

The Spartans (5-19 overall, 4-12 in league) and the Wolverines (6-16 overall, 5-11 in league) will square off for the final time at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Season Wrap

Spring Creek will close the 20192-2020 season against the Panthers (3-20 overall, 2-14 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

In the first matchup, the Spartans won 65-41 on Jan. 11, in Spring Creek.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spartans follow nice win with bad loss
Local Sports

Spartans follow nice win with bad loss

Coming off Friday’s 58-55 road win against Fernley, the Spartans took a dive in the middle portions of Saturday’s 55-48 loss to Sparks — just its second win in league play — the Railroaders improving to 3-18 overall and 2-13 in the Division 3A North.

Spartans drop pair of home games
Local Sports

Spartans drop pair of home games

On Friday, the Spartans (4-15 overall, 3-8 in league) were edged out in a 38-36 defensive struggle versus No. 6 Dayton — the Dust Devils claiming each of the season meetings — and Spring Creek’s home stand closed Saturday with a 66-52 loss to South Tahoe.

Spartans have chance to move up
Local Sports

Spartans have chance to move up

If the Spring Creek boys basketball team wants to solidify its No. 6 position or move up in the 3A North standings, the Spartans (3-11 overall, 2-4 in league) have to strike. During its upcoming home series, Spring Creek will face the No. 8 and No. 10 teams in the division.

+4
Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry
Local Sports

Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry

The Spring Creek boys basketball will return home after its road trip resulted in a pair of losses, falling by 22 points against the defending 3A state champions and coming up 14 points short versus No. 2 Lowry — tied for second in the league.

Spartans enter Friday’s matchup with 0-5 record
Local Sports

Spartans enter Friday’s matchup with 0-5 record

No snow in the low ground, and the sledding has been tough for the Spring Creek boys basketball team. Spring Creek fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A North on the heels of a 51-34 loss to Dayton on Dec. 13 and a 65-46 defeat at South Tahoe on Dec. 14. The Spartans will search for their first win of the season versus Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

+6
Zamudio, Spartans prep for Season 2
Local Sports

Zamudio, Spartans prep for Season 2

  • 5 min to read

As head coach Jesse Zamudio enters his second season at the helm of the Spring Creek boys basketball team, the Spartans are “working hard” in their search for a return to playoff hoops.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News