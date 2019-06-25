Shown are the winners of the first Spring Creek Junior Golf tournament on June 17, at Spring Creek Golf Course. Back row, from left: Spring Creek Men's Club President Doug Nelson, Lindsay Bosch, Connor Teeter and Hazel Zastrow. Front row, from left: Jack Joggers, Corbin Bundrock, Caitlyn Nielsen, Caleb Nielsen and Mylee Gill.
*All spelling of names were submitted.
