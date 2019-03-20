SPRING CREEK – The season may have started a week later than expected, but the track and field year is officially underway for local athletes.
Thanks to a long-awaited break from inclement weather, the Spring Creek League meet took place Saturday.
Girls
100 Meters
Spring Creek senior Jessica Dorohov won the event with a time of 12.72 seconds, followed by freshman speedster Payge Walz’s time of 12.83.
The top-three was finished off by a personal-record 13.44 from Elko sophomore Lillian MacNevin.
200 Meters
Dorohov swept the sprints – posting a time of 27.35 seconds in the 200 meters – Lowry freshman Emily Backus taking second in 28.28.
Spring Creek junior Libby Murphy placed third in 28.42.
400 Meters
Lowry sophomore Adia Bengochea won the 400 meters, lapping the track in 64.36 seconds.
The Lady Spartans went two-three, senior Lindsey Morrill crossing the line in 66.36 and sophomore Emma Campbell closing the quarter-mile in 67.19.
800 Meters
The half-mile title went to Spring Creek junior Kattalin Lopategui with a time of 2:36.66 for a personal record.
Bengochea also notched a PR and ranked second in 2:37, senior teammate Rebecca Kuskie rounding out the top-three in 2:40.17.
1600 Meters
In the one-mile run, Rebecca Kuskie led the way with a time of 5:46.36.
The Lusk sisters took second and third for Spring Creek, senior Rylie finishing four laps in 5:50:41 and narrowly edging sophomore Kendra’s time of 5:50.69.
3200 Meters
After eight laps of competition, the two-mile race was claimed by a wide margin by Spring Creek senior Mikkala Perchetti and her time of 13:33.71.
Owyhee junior Isabella Pasqual set a personal record and finished second in 16:58.53.
Wells sophomore Liliana Cobian took third place with a time of 17:12.56 for a personal record.
100-Meter Hurdles
Walz dominated the field in the shorter of the two hurdle events – opening more than a second and a half of a gap between her and second place – dashing and leaping to a time of 16.15 seconds.
Sophomore teammate Lydia Binger followed in 17.86 seconds, and MacNevin notched a PR for third place with a time of 18.17 seconds.
300-Meter Hurdles
Binger used the lengthier of the two hurdle events for a win in the 300-meter hurdles, grinding out a time of 48.5 seconds.
Walz crossed in 50.53 for second place, Lowry senior Lily Pasquale closing the top-three in 52.62 for a personal record.
Shot Put
The Lady Buckaroos snagged the top-two positions in the shot put, senior Rachel Garrison heaving the stone 33-feet-8-inches for the win and senior teammate Heather Hall claiming second with a throw of 29-feet-6-inches.
Eureka senior Melissa Schweble placed third with a distance of 28-feet-1-inch.
Discus
Garrison made a clean sweep of the throwing events – sailing the disc 112-feet-1-inch – Hall taking second for the second time with a 109-foot-3-inch toss.
Elko junior Marrisa Valdez placed third with a span of 94-feet-6-inches.
High Jump
Spring Creek sophomore Kylee Dimick – the defending Division 3A state champion – opened the season with a victory in go-to event.
She cleared the bar at 5-feet, opening a 4-inch advantage over Elko senior Madi Nelson’s height of 4-feet-8-inches.
Wells junior Aubree Talbert finished third at 4-feet-6-inches, matching the jump of junior teammate Vanessa Solis – Talbert accomplishing the jump in fewer attempts.
Pole Vault
Spring Creek’s other defending state champ picked up a win in her first action of her season.
Senior Katelyn Anderson cleared the bar at 10-feet, followed in second place by senior teammate Allyson Burns’ vault of 8-feet.
Elko junior Cassi Christensen took third at 7-feet.
Long Jump
The Lady Indians flew to the top spot in the long jump, Elko sophomore Hannah McIntosh spanning 14-feet-3-inches for a 5-inch cushion over Emily Backus’ leap of 13-feet-10-inches.
Eureka freshman Isabella Minoletti ranked third with a 13-foot-2-3/4-inch jump.
Relays
Elko won 4x100-meter relay with a time of 54.19 seconds, Eureka finishing second in 58.09 and Wells ranking third in 60.65 seconds.
The Lady Spartans easily won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:52.66, Eureka crossing in 2:04.53 and Wells finishing in 2:19.55.
The 4x400 relay turned into a good battle, Spring Creek posting a time of 4:32.07 for the victory and Elko closing in 4:34.56.
Spring Creek claimed its third victory in four relays with a time of 10:45.2 in the 4x800, the Lady Indians finishing second in 11:11.1 and Spring Creek’s “B” team placing third in 11:15.7.
Boys
100 Meters
The Indians darted to first and second in the 100 meters, led by a personal-record 11.07 by sophomore Brayden Barnhust.
Senior Landon Dente – a baseball player turned sprinter – notched a time of 11.78 seconds for second place, and Spring Creek junior Reed Westwood rounded out the top-three – finishing an eyelash behind Dente with a matching 11.78.
200 Meters
Spring Creek freshman Austin Harmening began his track career with a bang – winning the 200 meters with a time of 23.88 seconds – Westwood giving the Spartans second place in a sub-24 time of 23.98.
Lowry junior Kevin Warren set a PR in 24.13 for third place.
400 Meters
One of the most-grueling events track and field has to offer – the 400 meters – was topped by Spring Creek senior Noah Mahlke.
He lapped the track and posted a quarter-mile time of 55.48 seconds.
Lowry sophomore Samuel Roth took second place in 56.22, and Spring Creek junior Cade Carson finished the top-three with a time of 57.54 seconds.
800 Meters
The Spartans crossed first and second in the half-mile, senior Garett Whimple winning the event with a time of 2:16.92 and holding off Mahlke’s time of 2:18.27.
Elko senior Peter Neff finished third in 2:19.83.
1600 Meters
Spring Creek senior George Skivington kicked off his final season of track with a solid run in the one-mile, winning the race with a personal-record time of 4:48.41.
Lowry senior Will Kracaw followed in second place at 4:55.64 and Elko senior Andres Salas crossed third in 4:58.61.
3200 Meters
Skivington swept the distance events, winning the two-mile run with a time of 10:29.5.
Kracaw tallied another second-place finish in 10:44.96 and Salas kept the order the same as the 1660 meters, placing third with a time of 10:59.36.
110-Meter Hurdles
Each of the top-six competitors in the 110-meter hurdles set personal records, paced by the PR of Elko senior Joe Simpkins.
Simpkins won the event with a time of 17.17, followed in second place by Spring Creek senior Jacob Fisher’s 17.73.
Spring Creek junior Dallin Fisher posted a 20.11 for third place
300-Meter Hurdles
Simpkins dug deep for a victory in the 300-meter event – sweeping the hurdles – his time of 45.09 seconds fending off Jacob Fisher’s personal-record 45.46.
Dallin Fisher maintained the order of the 110-hurdles, finishing third in 47.14 second for a PR.
Shot Put
Lowry junior Ethan Glasgow’ personal record of 42-feet-2-inches won the shot put, Spring Creek junior Ethan Lulay’s throw of 40-feet-7-inches setting a PR for second place.
A personal record of 38-feet-4-inches from Spring Creek junior Hunter Hood rounded out the top-three.
Discus
West Wendover junior Cory Ratliff unleashed a personal-record heave of 123-feet-1-inch to win the discus.
Elko senior Luis Garcia finished nearly 7-feet back with a toss of 116-feet-2-inches for second place, and the Wolverines placed two throwers in the top-three with a 113-foot-1-inch launch by senior Gunnar Carter.
High Jump
Using a personal-record leap of 5-feet-10-inches, Elko sophomore Ethan Hale won the high jump – Eureka senior Garrett Todd tying the height at 5-10 but needing more tries to clear the bar on his own PR.
The athletes opened a big cushion over third place, Battle Mountain sophomore Castellanos Aldo clearing at 5-feet-4-inches.
Pole Vault
Lowry’s vaulters dominated, junior Colby Terry winning the event at 11-feet.
Junior teammate Eduardo Aguilar took second place and cleared the bar at 10-6, third place going to Battle Mountain senior Ryan Manning on a height of 7-feet-6-inches.
Long Jump
Spring Creek junior Matthew Writer had plenty of distance to spare in the long jump, sailing a personal-record span of 19-feet-1/4-inch.
He won the event by nearly 2-feet, Toss taking second for the Vandals with a distance of 17-feet-1-1/2-inches.
McDermitt junior Jagger Hinkey ranked third with a PR of 16-feet-10-inches.
Relays
Spring Creek’s 4x100 relay team crossed the line with gap between itself and second-place Elko – the Spartans winning the event in 45.59 seconds, the Indians taking second in 48.03 and Battle Mountain finishing third in 48.96 seconds.
The Spartans opened a wide advantage in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:39.36, Jackpot crossing in 1:52.66.
As the only team in the 4x400, the Spartans posted a time of 4:04.35.
Spring Creek swept the relays with a collective 9:02 in the 4x800, Elko placing second in 9:12 and West Wendover closing out the top-three in 9:48.
Up Next
Wells and Jackpot will be back in action at 2 p.m. Thursday for the Jennifer Crystal Invitational, at Valley High School, in Hazelton, Idaho.
Elko and Spring Creek’s varsity teams will compete at 8:30 a.m. Saturday during the 47th annual Fallon Elks Invitational, while the junior varsity programs and less-experienced athletes will take part in the High Desert Frosh-Soph Invite at 2 p.m. Friday, at McQueen High School, in Reno.
Jackpot and Owyhee will kick off the Pershing County Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Lovelock.
