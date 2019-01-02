LAS VEGAS – Following an 0-3 start to the Las Vegas Holiday Classic, the Spring Creek girls basketball team found the win column in its final game of the tourney.
The Lady Spartans gutted out a close, 50-46 victory Saturday over the Lady Aggies of Arbor View.
Senior Jasmine Yadeskie led the way for Spring Creek, scoring a team-high 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
Senior wing Caitlyn Dimick approached double digits and finished with nine points, followed by eight points from freshman Payge Walz.
Dimick cashed 3-for-6 from the floor, while Walz connected on 3-of-5 field goals.
The trio of Yadeskie, Dimick and Walz shot a combined 13-for-23 from the floor for a 56-percent clip.
Yadeskie paced the Lady Spartans in a variety of areas, leading Spring Creek with three assists and three steals, adding six rebounds from her point guard position.
Sophomore Chelsea Ackerman also impacted the game with five points (2-for-4 shooting), four boards, two assists and two steals.
Senior Shaylynn Yaunick closed with four points and went 1-for-2 from the floor, followed by three points from senior center Alayna Grosz – who pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Juniors Ryley Ricks and Elizabeth Canning and sophomore Kylee Dimick scored two points apiece to close out the scoring for Spring Creek.
A cause of concern for head coach Holly Miller has been the Lady Spartans’ shooting percentages, but Spring Creek neared 50 percent from the floor Saturday – dropping 18-of-38 shots for a 47-percent rate.
However, the game remained close due to the fact Spring Creek’s field-goal percentage was nearly identical to its free-throw percentage, the Lady Spartans hitting just 15-for-30 at the charity stripe.
Defensively, the Lady Spartans swatted three shots – Grosz, Walz and junior Cheyenne Cleveland each blocking a shot.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (5-6 overall, 3-1 in league) will return to Division 3A North action and face the Lady Wolverines (7-2 overall, 0-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday in Truckee, California.
