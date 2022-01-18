Spring Creek looks for return to win column

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team has not won a ballgame since back-to-back wins on Dec. 10 and 11, 2021.

The Spartans (2-11 overall, 0-3 in league) will look to return to the win column at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday — hosting the Lowry Buckaroos (9-6 overall, 2-1 in league).

After a 50-40 road loss to Fallon, the Bucks tallied consecutive victories at home — squeaking out a 34-33 win over Dayton and earning a 52-45 win against Fernley.

Lowry is led by senior Cal Peters, who averages 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds — ranking second in the league in rebounds and ninth in the conference in scoring — adding 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

Fellow senior Ismael Magana has tallied 7.1 points and 4.9 boards, and senior Giovani Sapien has notched 5.6 points, 6.8 rebounds — eighth in the conference — and 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Junior Marcos Rodriguez has provided 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, while junior Lance Brinegar has chipped in averages of 5.2 points and 2.8 boards.

Senior Zach Fernandez averages 4.4 points and leads the Bucks with 2.7 assists (sixth in the league) and 2.1 steals (ninth in the conference), adding 1.8 rebounds.

Junior Jordan Bills has tallied 3.6 points and 2.4 boards, fellow junior Isaac Danner notching 2.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.

Senior Iysis Arriola chips in 1.5 points and 1.2 boards per ballgame.

Spring Creek was paced offensively by senior Xavier Ornelas — who broke his hand in mid-December — averaging 11 points per game, adding four boards.

Junior Landon Albisu has emerged and currently leads the Spartans with 9.4 point per contest, also grabbing 3.6 rebounds.

Also playing in the post, senior Kayden Boyle averages 8.1 points and a team-high 5.1 boards.

Junior point guard Maddox Moye notches 6.2 points per game and tops the roster with 2.1 assists, posting 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

In his first season of hoops, senior Jacob Marizza has booked 4.7 points, 3.8 boards and a team-best 1.7 steals.

On the wing, senior Christian Schmidt averages 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Junior Klayten Piippo has turned in 3.8 points and 2.7 boards, senior post Josh Billat providing 1.9 points and two rebounds.

Senior Connor Wilkie averages 1.3 points and 1.4 boards, and sophomore Michael Dorame — a call-up from the junior varsity — has averaged 1.2 points through five contests.

Team Comparisons

Lowry holds the offensive advantage at 43.8 points per game, Spring Creek averaging 39.2 points per outing.

The Bucks’ biggest lead comes on the backboards, pulling down 35 boards per ballgame — the Spartans grabbing 24.2 rebounds.

Passing the ball, Lowry sets up 8.7 assists and Spring Creek dishes 5.1 dimes.

Defensively, both squads come away with 6.8 steals per game.

Both teams shoot the basketball at similar clips, Lowry connecting on 34% of its shots — going 39% from two and just 18% from three — while Spring Creek hits 33% of its attempts from the field, going 40% from two and 20% from three.

If the game goes down to the wire, the Buckaroos have been better on their free throws at 59% — the Spartans making only 47%.

Game Time

