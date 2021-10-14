Spring Creek makes clean sweep at Lowry Invitational

WINNEMUCCA — At the Lowry Invitational, the Spring Creek cross country teams were dominant — claiming the top spot in every division with a team race.
Varsity Girls
With just two teams fielding full squads, the Lady Spartans went to No. 1 with 19 points — Elko finishing second with 36.
Individually, Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson crossed second — posting a time of 21:17 — sophomore teammate Brianna Perchetti following with a third-place 21:31.
Junior Macy Reed closed her run in 21:44 and rounded out the top-five, and Elko sophomore Reese Hatch took sixth place with a 21:48, sophomore teammate Arowyn Potter crossing next in 22:59 for seventh.
Spring Creek junior Brandi Manhire ran a 23:18 for ninth, and freshman teammate Ryan Youngblood finished 11th with a time of 24:05.
The Lady Indians crossed three in a row; sophomore Tandi Ratliff finishing 13th in 24:41, junior Alysia Carr following in 25:46 for 14th and junior Anneka Haro taking 15th with a 26:03.
For the Lady Spartans, senior Sidney Reed was 16th with a time of 26:19.
Elko sophomore Eliva Jimenez was 17th with a time of 26:20, and Owyhee sophomore Taylor Blossom closed out the 18-girl field in 40:44.
Varsity Boys
The Spartans more than doubled up second-place Lowry, Spring Creek running to 22 points and the Buckaroos following with 53 — narrowly edging the 58 points from third-place Elko.
Locally, junior Liam Hamilton ran third overall and first for Spring Creek with a time of 17:27 — fellow junior Joel Herman taking fourth in 17:39.
Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett ran first for the Indians and rounded off the top-five with a 17:57.24, barely finishing ahead of the sixth-place 27:57.57 from Spring Creek senior Dillyn Sanchez.
The Spartans rolled three-consecutive runners across the line from ninth through 11th.
Junior Benjamin Claridge ran an 18:26.54 and narrowly clipped the 18:26.75 set by sophomore Nathan Thomas, sophomore Ian Mitchel closing his run in 18:48.20.
For the Indians, senior Gavin Nicola followed immediately after Mitchel with a 12th-place time of 18:48.37.
Back to the Spartans, senior Braden Fisher finished in 18:51 for 14th place.
The Indians sent the next two across, senior Keian Lostra closing out the top-15 in 18:52 and junior Caden Wallace finishing in 18:56 for 16th.
Owyhee sophomore Santino Thomas was 24th with a time of 20:13, and Elko freshman Dexter Wallace ranked 27th in 20:27 — senior teammate Connor Cooper following in 28th with a time of 21:22.
The Braves closed out the field; senior Nathan Patterson crossing in 24:28 for 35th place — freshman Caleb Woods crossing 36th with a time of 26:08.
Junior Varsity Boys
The Spartans fielded the lone team in the JV boys division, tallying 15 points.
Junior Hayden Mitchel won the race with a time of 19:28, and junior teammate Caiden Cunningham followed in 19:33 for second place.
Wells freshman Gonzalo Roque-Luna ran third with a time of 19:40, and Spring Creek junior Joseph Terras took fourth in 20:12.
In sixth and seventh, the Spartans tallied respective times of 21:15 from Logan Syme and 21:41 by freshman Brennan Dastrup.
For the Leopards, junior Ruben Cobian crossed eighth in 21:44 — Elko junior Daniel Robles finishing in 22:11 for ninth place.
The Spartans posted another back-to-back finish in the 11th and 12th, junior Ethan Dorohov running a 22:30 and freshman George Thomas notching a 22:50.
Elko junior Owen Moore ran a 23:09 for 13th, Spring Creek junior Thomas Canning followed in 14th with a 22:53 and freshman Cooper Uhlig closed out the top-15 for the Indians in 23:09.
Wells junior Victor Jauregui was 18th with a time of 24:35, and Elko sophomore Bernard Fesenmaier finished out the 20-runner field in 29:12.
Junior Varsity Girls
For the junior varsity girls, the race consisted of just eight athletes and did not feature a scoring team.
For Spring Creek, sophomores Hailey Syme crossed in 27:48 for sixth and Aloryn Howell took seventh with a time of 29:37 — freshman Ashani Hager taking eighth in 29:49.
Up Next
The Elko County teams will run their next races Friday, competing in the Wells Invitational.