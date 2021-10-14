Spring Creek makes clean sweep at Lowry Invitational

Varsity Boys

The Spartans more than doubled up second-place Lowry, Spring Creek running to 22 points and the Buckaroos following with 53 — narrowly edging the 58 points from third-place Elko.

Locally, junior Liam Hamilton ran third overall and first for Spring Creek with a time of 17:27 — fellow junior Joel Herman taking fourth in 17:39.

Elko sophomore Braylon Baggett ran first for the Indians and rounded off the top-five with a 17:57.24, barely finishing ahead of the sixth-place 27:57.57 from Spring Creek senior Dillyn Sanchez.

The Spartans rolled three-consecutive runners across the line from ninth through 11th.

Junior Benjamin Claridge ran an 18:26.54 and narrowly clipped the 18:26.75 set by sophomore Nathan Thomas, sophomore Ian Mitchel closing his run in 18:48.20.

For the Indians, senior Gavin Nicola followed immediately after Mitchel with a 12th-place time of 18:48.37.

Back to the Spartans, senior Braden Fisher finished in 18:51 for 14th place.

The Indians sent the next two across, senior Keian Lostra closing out the top-15 in 18:52 and junior Caden Wallace finishing in 18:56 for 16th.