Spring Creek opens defense of titles

SPRING CREEK — Technically, the track and field season was supposed to start on March 5 for Spring Creek — which was scheduled to compete in the Fernley Sticker Meet — but weather had other plans, stopping the trip less than 10 miles west of Elko.

Now, both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans will begin the defense of the 3A North regional championships on their home turf — the Spring Creek League Meet starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Unfortunately, there was not state meet in 2021 — potentially costing Spring Creek a pair of state titles — but the Spartans and Lady Spartans, under new head coach coaches Kami Crowe and A.J. Wilson, welcome the challenge of chasing crowns in 2022.

Girls

Last year, the Lady Spartans nearly doubled up every team in the region — scoring 162.5 points and Fernley finishing second with 91 points.

Spring Creek welcomes back now-senior Payge Walz, who was a three-event regional champion as a junior and would have qualified for state in four events.

She won the 100-meter dash, the 200 meters, the 100-meter hurdles and finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Weber State University commit is the SHCS record holder in both the 100 hurdles (14.87 seconds) and the 200 meters (25.76 seconds).

Lydia Binger — now playing soccer and running track for Butte College — won the regional title in the 300 hurdles and placed third in the 100 hurdles.

The Lady Spartans sent off graduated Kendra Lusk — now running for Montana State University — who was also a three-event regional champ during her senior year.

Lusk won the 800 meters, the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters.

Spring Creek will also be without graduated Grace Florence, who took third in the 800 meters and fourth in the mile.

In the 3200 meters, graduated Emma Campbell — who is competing for College of Idaho — ran fourth.

If there would have been a state meet last year, now-senior Hayden Youngblood would have qualified for state in three events — winning the regional champion in one.

She claimed first in the triple jump, took second in the high jump and ranked third in the long jump.

Graduated Kylee Dimick — jumping for Idaho State University — won the high jump.

Spring Creek brings back its top pole vaulters from last season, now-senior Abigail Waldron tying for fourth — which would have given her a state berth — with a 7-foot vault.

Now-junior Ebony Dastrup also cleared the bar at 7-feet but did so in more attempts and split sixth place at the regional meet, now-senior Caitlyn Simon going 6-foot-6 and tying for 10th place.

As a freshman, now-sophomore Aubrey Dawson would have been one spot out of a state qualification in the 400 meters — running fifth.

Now-junior Kiely Munson also took fifth in the 800 meters during her sophomore season, doing the same in the 1600 meters.

In the 3200 meters, now-sophomore Brianna Perchetti ran fifth as a freshman.

As a freshman, Brianna Dimick posted a pair of top-10 finishes — finishing eighth in the long jump and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Now-senior Julianna Buttars placed eighth at regionals in the discus.

Boys

Last season, the Spartans also won the regional championship with relative ease — scoring the most points of any team, regardless of gender, but winning by a smaller margin the girls.

Spring Creek posted a team total of 192 points, Tahoe-Truckee taking second place with 152.5 points.

Individually, the Spartans were led by now-senior Dylan Dunn — who was a two-event regional champion as a junior and would have qualified for state in three events.

Dunn claimed the top spot in a pair of field events — winning both the long jump and the triple jump — and placed third in the 400 meters on the track.

In the triple, Boyle was one spot out of what would have been a state qualification — placing fifth — and now-junior Blaze Howard closed out the top-10.

Dunn was followed by now-junior Ben Claridge in eighth place in the 400 meters.

In the 300-meter hurdles, the Spartans went one-two-three — now-senior Joshua Lore winning the regional title, now-junior Joel Herman serving as the runner-up and now-senior Josh Billat finishing third.

Billat ranked second in the 110-meter hurdles, followed by Lore in third place.

As a junior, now-senior Kayden Boyle won the high jump — now-junior Klayten Piippo finishing fourth in the event and Howard taking ninth.

In the distance events, now-junior Liam Hamilton would have qualified for state in two events as a sophomore — running third in both the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters.

As a freshman, Austin Reasbeck finished fifth in the pole vault — now-juniors Jake Bradford following in sixth and Tarron Metz ranking eighth.

Reasbeck took seventh in the long jump, now-junior Chace Valtierra rounding off the top-10.

In the 3200 meters, now-senior Dillyn Sanchez was one spot away from what would have been a state berth with a fifth-place run.

Now-junior Joseph Terras ran sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.

In a field event, now-senior Wyatte Bradley threw to sixth place in the discus — Cody Acord finishing off the top-10 as a freshman.

As a freshman, now-sophomore Nathan Thomas took ninth in the half-mile.

Home Meet

The Spring Creek League Meet will kick off the season for most local teams, field events starting at 9:30 a.m. and track events firing off at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School.

