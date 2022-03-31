Spring Creek opens league against Dayton

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek softball team (7-1 overall) is off to its best start in nine years.

The Lady Spartans will look to avoid the 5-15 collapse down the stretch of the 2013 team, hosting their league opener against Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The Lady Dust Devils are spearheaded by the monster performance of junior Cheyenne Clayson, who tops the roster with a .688 batting average, 12 RBI, 11 hits, 10 runs scored, six doubles and a home run — sharing the team high with a triple.

Sophomore Jamison Baker his hitting .571 with a triple, six RBI and five runs scored — senior Kelsea Frobes batting .500 with a double, four runs and two RBI.

As a freshman, Dana Micone has started her career with a .412 clip at the dish, three doubles, five runs and three RBI.

Another underclassman, sophomore Kali Stott, has gone .375 with a double, four runs and three RBI — senior Ellie Vaughan hitting .267 with a double, three runs and two RBI.

Junior Kendra Gardner closes out the batters who get a hit in at least ever four at-bats, currently hitting .250, scoring eight runs and driving in two.

On the bases, the Lady Dust Devils have swiped 26 bags — paced by six steals from Micone, five apiece for Gardner and Baker and four by Clayson.

In the circle, Clayson (1-0) is Dayton’s go-to arm — boasting a 1-0 record and a 5.12 ERA — allowing 10 runs on 21 hits with 27 strikeouts and only two walks across 13-2/3 innings.

Behind her, the Lady Dust Devils struggle in their pitching rotation.

Sophomore Riley Sellars (0-0) has given up eight runs on seven hits with seven free passes and three Ks in four frames.

Senior Angelena Rogacs (0-2) has allowed 27 runs on 17 hits with 15 walks and two punchouts in five innings, while Stott has given up 20 runs on 13 hits with four walks and no Ks in two frames.

Dayton plays remarkable defense, fielding the ball at a .981 clip and committing just one error in 54 chances — all 65 runs allowed by the pitching staff earned.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Chloe Patzer leads the team with a .545 batting average — scoring six runs and driving in four.

Senior Nyha Harris is hitting .538 with three doubles, a team-high 13 runs and seven RBI.

Junior Abi MacDiarmid is batting .520 with two triples, a home run and a double — pacing Spring Creek with 13 hits and 12 RBI — scoring 12 runs.

Senior Janeigha Stutesman has gone .500 with a dinger and a double, 11 runs scored and eight RBI.

Junior Kylie Harris has hit .412 with a double, seven runs and three RBI — freshman Alyson Clarke batting .353 with a yard job, a triple and a double, driving in seven runs and scoring seven of her own.

Both senior Riley Moon and junior Jasmine Mullins have a .333 average at the dish; Moon smacking two doubles, scoring 11 runs and driving in six — Mullins poking three two-baggers, scoring four runs and driving in three more in just nine ABs.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson makes her hits count, going .308 and leading the team with five-extra base knocks — three doubles and a pair of triples — posting 11 RBI and nine runs.

Junior Brynly Stewart bas a .278 batting average with a double and a triple, eight runs and four RBI — sophomore Evelyn Bright hitting .250 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Freshman Hannah Montoya has pop — thumping two homers and a triple — scoring nine runs and driving in seven, but her long swing and one-track bat path have led to a .211 average.

On the paths, the Lady Spartans pack punch — stealing an absurd 48 bases.

Nyha Harris leads the way with eight steals, and Spring Creek has gained six swipes each from Kylie Harris, MacDiarmid and Clarke.

Stutesman has five steals and Montoya, Stewart and Moon have four stolen bags apiece to their credit.

In the circle, the Lady Spartans have been more than solid — they’ve been lock-down.

Clarke (4-0) has yet to lose a decision, tossing her way to a team-best 1.20 ERA with a roster-high 30 Ks and nine walks — allowing nine runs (four earned) on 18 hits across a team-high 23-1/3 innings.

Stutesman (2-1) has a 1.24 ERA, giving up seven runs — three earned — on seven hits with 18 Ks and only two free passes over 11-1/3 frames.

Patzer — the third arm in the rotation— has a 5.25 ERA on three runs on five hits with seven walks and four punchouts through four innings.

Spring Creek’s defense has been much improved; fielding the ball at a .942 rate — committing 10 errors in 172 total chances — leading to six of 16 runs allowed.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play at home, facing a good test against Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The series will close with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

