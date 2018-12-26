RENO – When the mats were rolled up and the competitors of the Reno Tournament of Champions had cleared, the Spring Creek wrestling team had plenty to be proud of.
Of 128 teams in the high school division of the prestigious RTOC, the Spartans wound up in 12th place with 112.5 points – sending two wrestlers to top-five finishes.
Senior Dyllan Fuchs, a two-time defending 3A state champion, went 7-2 in the 145-pound division, winning four matches by pinfall.
He placed fifth overall, matching the finish of 220-pound junior Hunter Hood.
Hood closed the RTOC with a 6-2 mark, booking five of his six victories with pins.
At 106 pounds, sophomore Chase Milligan fell one win short of earning a placing finish – closing with a 5-2 record.
Milligan tallied each of his five wins by pinfall.
Junior Jeff Guthrie also came up one victory shy of a medal, closing with a 3-2 record in the 195-pound division, the same weight he won the Nevada 3A state championship in last season.
The defending 152-pound Nevada 3A state champion, sophomore Beau Chacon, closed with a winning record of 4-2 but did not place.
Spring Creek had several wrestlers finish with .500 records.
Senior Josh Tripp (2-2) earned both of his wins by pinfall at 126 pounds, freshman Terron Mogensen closing with a 2-2 mark in the division as well.
At 132 pounds, the Spartans posted another pair of grapplers who won as many matches as they lost – junior Riley Fuchs (2-2) notching each of his victories by pinfall, sophomore Bear Browne also finishing 2-2.
Senior Caden Constable went 2-2 in the 152-pound class.
Two Spring Creek members closed the RTOC with 1-2 records.
Senior Jarrett Blair earned his lone win (1-2) with a pin in the 160-pound division, and senior Austin Wirth posted a 1-2 mark at 138 pounds.
Up Next
The Spartans will compete Thursday and Friday during the Sierra Nevada Classic, in Reno.
