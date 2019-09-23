Spring Creek's Shyann Lamb, left, battles for the ball against Lowry's Bailee Brinkerhoff on Sept. 17, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, Lamb scored a goal from outside the 18-yard box in Spring Creek's 4-1 victory over Fallon. The Lady Spartans will enter their match against Elko on a four-game winning streak at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
In the 71st minute, sophomore Payge Walz — a first-year varsity soccer player after running cross country as a freshman — passed the ball to junior Kaela Negrych.
“Kaela took a couple touches and kicked a shot from outside the 18 (box) with her left foot for our last goal,” Crowe said.
The Lady Greenwave found the scoreboard in the 80th minute on a direct kick.
From a Spring Creek foul, Fallon sophomore Sydney Gusewelle hammered a shot into the frame — netting the ball after nearly racking up multiple goals Friday — one of her direct kicks late in the second half against clanging off the upper-right post in the Lady Greenwave’s scoreless draw versus Elko.
“After our tie with Incline, we knew we needed to win this game,” Crowe said. “I think the playoff spots are going to be really right, so I was glad with the way we played.”
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (4-2-2 in league) have ripped off four straight wins and will wrap up the first half of the Division 3A North season at home, hosting the Lady Indians (currently 3-2-2 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Elko will look to enter the contest with a matching record, facing winless Lowry (0-8 in league) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.
“If Elko wins Tuesday, we’ll be tied,” Crowe said. “Friday’s game will be extremely crucial.”
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 01.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 02.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 03.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 04.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 05.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 06.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 07.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 08.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 09.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 10.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 11.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 12.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 13.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 14.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 15.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 16.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 17.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 18.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 19.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 20.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 21.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 22.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 23.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 24.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 25.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 26.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 27.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 28.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 29.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 30.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 31.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 32.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 33.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 34.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 35.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 36.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 37.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 38.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 39.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 40.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 41.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 42.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 43.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 44.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 45.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 46.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 47.jpg
Lowry at Spring Creek Girls Soccer 48.jpg
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.