Shyann Lamb

Spring Creek's Shyann Lamb, left, battles for the ball against Lowry's Bailee Brinkerhoff on Sept. 17, in Spring Creek. On Saturday, Lamb scored a goal from outside the 18-yard box in Spring Creek's 4-1 victory over Fallon. The Lady Spartans will enter their match against Elko on a four-game winning streak at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — Aside from winning its Saturday home game by a three-goal margin, the Spring Creek girls soccer team played its “best of the season,” according to head coach Kami Crowe.

“We played really well,” Crowe said. “We possessed most of the game. We practiced that all week.”

The Lady Spartans built a 4-0 lead and breezed to a 4-1 victory over Fallon — winning their fourth game in a row — Spring Creek giving up what Crowe called a “dumb goal in the last 10 seconds.”

Despite neither team scoring for the three-quarters of the first half, Spring Creek took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Senior Kattalin Lopategui was knocked down in the box and earned a penalty kick, taking the PK herself — netting the game’s first goal.

After the break, the Lady Spartans doubled their advantage in the 56th minute — set up by Lopategui.

She sent a cross to the middle of the field, finding freshman Elley Dilworth — who has been sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Dilworth thumped her shot low from the six-yard marker for a 2-0 advantage.

Just four minutes after grabbing a two-goal lead, the Lady Spartans increased their margin to three – once again coming from teamwork and solid passing.

Freshman Taylor Brunson dropped a ball back from the wing, hooking up sophomore Shyann Lamb with a clean look from distance.

Lamb ended her scoring drought with a ripped shot from outside the 18-yard box for a 3-0 lead.

In the 71st minute, sophomore Payge Walz — a first-year varsity soccer player after running cross country as a freshman — passed the ball to junior Kaela Negrych.

“Kaela took a couple touches and kicked a shot from outside the 18 (box) with her left foot for our last goal,” Crowe said.

The Lady Greenwave found the scoreboard in the 80th minute on a direct kick.

From a Spring Creek foul, Fallon sophomore Sydney Gusewelle hammered a shot into the frame — netting the ball after nearly racking up multiple goals Friday — one of her direct kicks late in the second half against clanging off the upper-right post in the Lady Greenwave’s scoreless draw versus Elko.

“After our tie with Incline, we knew we needed to win this game,” Crowe said. “I think the playoff spots are going to be really right, so I was glad with the way we played.”

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (4-2-2 in league) have ripped off four straight wins and will wrap up the first half of the Division 3A North season at home, hosting the Lady Indians (currently 3-2-2 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Elko will look to enter the contest with a matching record, facing winless Lowry (0-8 in league) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.

“If Elko wins Tuesday, we’ll be tied,” Crowe said. “Friday’s game will be extremely crucial.”

