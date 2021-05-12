Spring Creek plays best round of season

WINNEMUCCA — Nearing the end of the boys golf season, the Spring Creek Spartans appear to have found their stride — and their strokes.

On Tuesday, Spring Creek unleashed its best collective round of the year — eliminating 25 strokes from its previous-best total of 389 in Fernley — rolling to a first-place finish with a team score of 364 during the Lowry tournament.

“We’ve been talking the last couple weeks about not having to make perfect shots. I wanted them to be aggressive when they had the chance but to play smart and know when to just avoid hitting into trouble,” said Spring Creek head coach Dan Mendez. “I told them to play the smartest round they’ve ever played and to hit aggressive putts. We’ve been leaving a lot of putts really short. I didn’t want them to hit it halfway there and still be in trouble. I told them it was OK to roll it past the hole.”

The Spartans posted a 13-stroke victory ahead of second-place Fernley’s card of 377, Elko finishing third with a total of 387.

Host Lowry finished fourth with a team score of 388, and Fallon rounded out the top-five with collective 406.

Dayton closed out the field with a sixth-place round of 439.