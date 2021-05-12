Spring Creek plays best round of season

WINNEMUCCA — Nearing the end of the boys golf season, the Spring Creek Spartans appear to have found their stride — and their strokes.
On Tuesday, Spring Creek unleashed its best collective round of the year — eliminating 25 strokes from its previous-best total of 389 in Fernley — rolling to a first-place finish with a team score of 364 during the Lowry tournament.
“We’ve been talking the last couple weeks about not having to make perfect shots. I wanted them to be aggressive when they had the chance but to play smart and know when to just avoid hitting into trouble,” said Spring Creek head coach Dan Mendez. “I told them to play the smartest round they’ve ever played and to hit aggressive putts. We’ve been leaving a lot of putts really short. I didn’t want them to hit it halfway there and still be in trouble. I told them it was OK to roll it past the hole.”
The Spartans posted a 13-stroke victory ahead of second-place Fernley’s card of 377, Elko finishing third with a total of 387.
Host Lowry finished fourth with a team score of 388, and Fallon rounded out the top-five with collective 406.
Dayton closed out the field with a sixth-place round of 439.
Not only did Spring Creek snag the team title, the individual championship also went to one its very own.
Senior Kevin Thompson matched his career-best round — originally setting the mark in Fernley as a sophomore — blowing away the competition with a sub-80 total of 79.
“Kevin has consistently been in the mid-80s. When you shoot that well, it’s hard to take strokes off your score,” Mendez said. “That was his best score since I have been the coach.”
Elko senior Kaden Konakis finished second with a card of 89 — falling 10 strokes off the lead — and third place was a 91 from Fernley junior Isaac O’Neill, closing out the medalists.
A pair of freshmen tied for fourth place, Spring Creek’s Conner Teeter and Lowry’s Landon Esquivel following with matching rounds of 92 — giving Teeter a new career best.
Another ninth-grader, Fernley’s Jacob Holmes, took sixth place and went to the clubhouse with a 93.
Fernley freshman Noah Davis and Fallon junior Colton Tousignant split seventh place with identical cards of 94.
With a 95, Lowry junior Hunter Smith placed ninth.
There was a logjam at 10th with a four-way tie; Spring Creek sophomore Daniel Mendez, Elko seniors Parker Chamberlin and Derek Elquist and Dayton junior Andrew Smith all closing their days with matching totals of 96.
For Mendez and Chamberlin, the cards each set new personal-best scores.
Spring Creek’s qualifying scoring was finished by a 97 from senior Ryan Nordstrom, who also shot the lowest total of his career.
In a non-qualifying score, the Spartans’ roster was closed out with a 104 from junior Dallin Dastrup.
“All of them made a jump. Instead of one kid improving one week and another improving on a different week, they all did it in the same week. That was awesome,” Mendez said. “Our short game made the biggest difference. We are very excited but it’s kind of tough too, because just when was start showing what we can really do and have the kids believing they can win — the season is winding down.”
The Indians’ top-four scoring was rounded out by a 106 from either sophomore Scott Hutnyak or junior Andoni Fesenmaier, using only one of the cards toward the team total.
Elko’s roster was capped with a 115 by junior Brandon Dwyer.
Season Finale
The final Division 3A North-East boys tournament of the season will tee off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at Ruby View Golf Course, in Elko.