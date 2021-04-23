 Skip to main content
Spring Creek returns number of state champs
Spring Creek returns number of state champs

Payge Walz

Spring Creek's Payge Walz clears the final hurdle of the Division 3A 100-meter hurdles at the 2019 state track and field meet at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas. She won the state championship with a time of 15.19 seconds.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — In 2019, the last full season of high school track field, the Spring Creek girls took home the Division 3A state championship.

Remarkably — even losing the 2020 season after just two meets — the Lady Spartans still have a considerable number of key contributors from the 2019 roster, which rolled to a 40-point victory over second-place Truckee by a tally of 137 to 97.

Unfortunately, several athletes lost their chances to pad the record books at both Spring Creek High School and the state.

“We pretty much have the entire girls side back,” said Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke.

Now-senior Kylee Dimick is a prime example — winning the high jump as a freshman and once again as a sophomore — will return to jumping over the bar, but she lost the chance for three-consecutive state titles last season when the pandemic hit and will not have the chance for a four-peat either as there is not state championship planned for the 2021 season.

From a field event to runs that take place on the track, the Lady Spartans will also welcome back sprinter/hurdler Payge Walz for her junior season.

As just a freshman, Walz won the state title in the 100-meter hurdles, took third place in both the 100-meter dash and the 200 meters and finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Now a senior, Lydia Binger gives the Lady Spartans more explosive speed.

As a sophomore, she finished second in the 300-meter hurdles — finishing two spots ahead of Walz in the race.

Transitioning from quick, short bursts of speed to lengthier races — Spring Creek can do damage in the middle to long-distance runs thanks to senior Kendra Lusk.

Lusk ranked third at state as a sophomore in both the 1600 meters and the 3200 meters.

Mahlke is also thrilled to see that he also has senior Emma Little back.

Little, who did not run cross country in the “fall” season during the spring, ranked fifth in the state as a sophomore in the 400 meters.

Now-senior Grace Florence and Lusk comprised half of Spring Creek’s runner-up 4x800 relay team that broke the old state record — finishing with a time of 9:30.8 — only to see Truckee set a new precedent in the same race with a time of 9:30.37.

Mahlke also noted the returns of senior jumper Chelsea Ackerman and Hayden Youngblood.

Boys

As for the boys who represented Spring Creek at the 2019 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships, only one member of the state team is still in high school.

Now-junior Austin Harmening was a member of three Spring Creek relay teams — finishing second in the 4x100, fourth in the 4x200 and sixth in the 4x400.

“WE are really inexperienced on the boys side. I wouldn’t say we’re real young, but we’re very inexperienced,” Mahlke said. “The hardest part of the year will be because last year was shut down after two meets. So, the kids that we tried to get experience for last season only got two meets in.”

Mahlke hopes his jumpers can score some good points, noting the potential of juniors Dylan Dunn — a first-time track and field athlete — and Kayden Boyle.

Luckily, the Spartans will benefit from the services of many of their cross country runners — the 2020-21 Division 3A North regional champions.

“We have Liam (Hamilton) and Jake (Bradford), and Jake’s doing pole vault too,” Mahlke said. “I think we should do pretty well in the distance and mid-distance events.”

As for athletes who can help the team in jumps as well as sprints, Mahlke highlighted sophomore Chase Valtierra and senior Sam Tomera.

“Valtierra should be good in the sprints and the jumps, and Tomera came out for us this year,” he said.

Senior Camden Mortensen is also expected to be a factor for Spring Creek in the sprints.

Junior Wyatte Bradley should figure to be one the Spartans’ best throwers in the discus and the shot put for the upcoming season.

Opening Meet

Spring Creek’s track and field teams will test their skills and look for a baseline to improve upon in the first meet of the season, beginning with the field events at 9:30 a.m. and the track races to follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Warrior Field.

GALLERY: Spring Creek Girls 2019 3A State Track and Field

