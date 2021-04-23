Spring Creek returns number of state champs

Now-junior Austin Harmening was a member of three Spring Creek relay teams — finishing second in the 4x100, fourth in the 4x200 and sixth in the 4x400.

“WE are really inexperienced on the boys side. I wouldn’t say we’re real young, but we’re very inexperienced,” Mahlke said. “The hardest part of the year will be because last year was shut down after two meets. So, the kids that we tried to get experience for last season only got two meets in.”

Mahlke hopes his jumpers can score some good points, noting the potential of juniors Dylan Dunn — a first-time track and field athlete — and Kayden Boyle.

Luckily, the Spartans will benefit from the services of many of their cross country runners — the 2020-21 Division 3A North regional champions.

“We have Liam (Hamilton) and Jake (Bradford), and Jake’s doing pole vault too,” Mahlke said. “I think we should do pretty well in the distance and mid-distance events.”

As for athletes who can help the team in jumps as well as sprints, Mahlke highlighted sophomore Chase Valtierra and senior Sam Tomera.

“Valtierra should be good in the sprints and the jumps, and Tomera came out for us this year,” he said.