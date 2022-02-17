 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Spring Creek rolls through quarterfinal

Shyann Lamb

Spring Creek's Shyann Lamb, left, shoots a three against Truckee in the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal round Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca. Lamb hit two triples and led all scorers with 14 points in the Lady Spartans' 48-13 victory over the Lady Wolverines.

 Anthony Mori

WINNEMUCCA — In the quarterfinal round of the Division 3A North regional tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team had no trouble.

As the East No. 2 seed, the Lady Spartans made shots early and played defense throughout – nearly limiting West No. 3 Truckee to single digits for the ballgame — Spring Creek earning a trip to the semifinal with a commanding 48-13 victory.

The first bucket of the game cone on the Lady Spartans’ first possession, senior Payge Walz banking home a three.

Walz drained her second attempt from distance from the left corner, opening a 6-0 lead.

With three minutes off the clock, Spring Creek’s advantage went to 8-0 on an inbound deuce by junior Rylee Keim — set with a pass from senior Shyann Lamb.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans suffocated Truckee — playing in-the-face defense, forcing turnovers and creating misses — the Lady Wolverines going more than seven minutes without a point.

With 1:53 on the clock, Truckee was fouled but missed both free throws.

Spring Creek junior Brynly Stewart pushed the margin to double digits with a trey from the top of arc.

The Lady Wolverines earned another trip to the stripe with 41 ticks on the clock — finally sinking a point with a free throw by junior Charlotte Train.

But, the Lady Spartans stayed hot from the perimeter — junior Taylor Brunson sticking Spring Creek’s fourth triple of the period.

At the end of the first, Spring Creek led by 13 with the score at 14-1.

The Lady Wolverines began the second with a better defensive effort, applying much more ball pressure.

Senior Riley Moon scored inside for the Lady Spartans with a dish from Stewart, but Truckee answered with a deuce of its own by junior Caitlin Russell.

Playing a high-low offense, Moon got the ball in the post and free herself with an inside pivot — drawing a foul — hitting a free throw for a 17-3 lead.

Lamb made a steal and rolled to the rim for a layup and a 16-point cushion at the midway point of the second.

Coming off a curl, Walz was fouled on a floater down the middle and buried both free throws.

Spring Creek pushed its lead to 21 on a three by Lamb on an assist from Brunson, but Truckee junior Ashley Estabrook scored on the right block.

Lamb drew a foul on a cut across the lane and stuck both attempts at the stripe.

Truckee senior Tessa Brown nailed a three from the wing, but the Lady Spartans moved the ball beautifully from one wing to the opposite block and across the lane — Keim setting up junior Ella Buzzetti for a wide-open finish.

Spring Creek turned defense into offense, Walz making a steal and pushing the pace — finding Lamb in transition for a bunny.

To close the half, Keim was left all alone — sticking a long two just before the buzzer.

At the break, the Lady Spartans were in full control and up 24 with the score at 32-8.

To start the second half, Buzzetti scored on a feed from Lamb — Estabrook answering for the Lady Wolverines with a tough hook across the paint.

Buzzetti yanked down an offensive board and banked home the follow, and Lamb drained a pair of free throws.

The Lady Spartans put in more work on the offensive glass, as freshman Roxanne Keim notched a put-back for a 30-point lead at 40-10 on the final bucket of the third quarter.

Lamb dropped a three from the top of the arc to open the fourth, Truckee senior Ryann Flynn responding with a trey of her own.

Buzzetti used a pump fake for another deuce on the right block, and a three by Brunson — her second of the game from the corner — enforced the running clock with two minutes remaining.

East No. 2 Spring Creek cruised past West No. 3 Truckee by a final score of 48-13.

Lamb finished with a game-high 14 points — hitting two 3s — Walz also burying two treys and closing with eight points (all in the first half), Buzzetti scoring six of her eight points after the break.

Brunson splashed a pair of triples for six points, Rylee Keim added four points, Moon and Stewart closed with three apiece and Roxanne Keim capped the scoring for the Lady Spartans with a deuce.

Truckee was led by four points from Estabrook, three each by Brown and Flynn and the Lady Wolverines’ offense was rounded out with two points for Russell and a free throw by Train.

TRUCKEE — 1 — 7 — 2 — 3 — 13 Total

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 18 — 8 — 8 — 48 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (21-4 overall) will play either West No. 1 South Tahoe or East No. 4 Fernley for a position in the state tournament at 1 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center.

Spring Creek beat the Lady Vikings 67-41 at home on Jan. 14, but the Lady Spartans split the season series with the Lady Vaqueros — winning 49-47 on Jan. 7, in Fernley, but falling 41-40 in overtime on Jan. 28, in Spring Creek.

DeMar DeRozan sets new NBA record

