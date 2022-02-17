Spring Creek rolls through quarterfinal

WINNEMUCCA — In the quarterfinal round of the Division 3A North regional tournament, the Spring Creek girls basketball team had no trouble.

As the East No. 2 seed, the Lady Spartans made shots early and played defense throughout – nearly limiting West No. 3 Truckee to single digits for the ballgame — Spring Creek earning a trip to the semifinal with a commanding 48-13 victory.

The first bucket of the game cone on the Lady Spartans’ first possession, senior Payge Walz banking home a three.

Walz drained her second attempt from distance from the left corner, opening a 6-0 lead.

With three minutes off the clock, Spring Creek’s advantage went to 8-0 on an inbound deuce by junior Rylee Keim — set with a pass from senior Shyann Lamb.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans suffocated Truckee — playing in-the-face defense, forcing turnovers and creating misses — the Lady Wolverines going more than seven minutes without a point.

With 1:53 on the clock, Truckee was fouled but missed both free throws.

Spring Creek junior Brynly Stewart pushed the margin to double digits with a trey from the top of arc.

The Lady Wolverines earned another trip to the stripe with 41 ticks on the clock — finally sinking a point with a free throw by junior Charlotte Train.

But, the Lady Spartans stayed hot from the perimeter — junior Taylor Brunson sticking Spring Creek’s fourth triple of the period.

At the end of the first, Spring Creek led by 13 with the score at 14-1.

The Lady Wolverines began the second with a better defensive effort, applying much more ball pressure.

Senior Riley Moon scored inside for the Lady Spartans with a dish from Stewart, but Truckee answered with a deuce of its own by junior Caitlin Russell.

Playing a high-low offense, Moon got the ball in the post and free herself with an inside pivot — drawing a foul — hitting a free throw for a 17-3 lead.

Lamb made a steal and rolled to the rim for a layup and a 16-point cushion at the midway point of the second.

Coming off a curl, Walz was fouled on a floater down the middle and buried both free throws.

Spring Creek pushed its lead to 21 on a three by Lamb on an assist from Brunson, but Truckee junior Ashley Estabrook scored on the right block.

Lamb drew a foul on a cut across the lane and stuck both attempts at the stripe.

Truckee senior Tessa Brown nailed a three from the wing, but the Lady Spartans moved the ball beautifully from one wing to the opposite block and across the lane — Keim setting up junior Ella Buzzetti for a wide-open finish.

Spring Creek turned defense into offense, Walz making a steal and pushing the pace — finding Lamb in transition for a bunny.

To close the half, Keim was left all alone — sticking a long two just before the buzzer.

At the break, the Lady Spartans were in full control and up 24 with the score at 32-8.

To start the second half, Buzzetti scored on a feed from Lamb — Estabrook answering for the Lady Wolverines with a tough hook across the paint.

Buzzetti yanked down an offensive board and banked home the follow, and Lamb drained a pair of free throws.

The Lady Spartans put in more work on the offensive glass, as freshman Roxanne Keim notched a put-back for a 30-point lead at 40-10 on the final bucket of the third quarter.

Lamb dropped a three from the top of the arc to open the fourth, Truckee senior Ryann Flynn responding with a trey of her own.

Buzzetti used a pump fake for another deuce on the right block, and a three by Brunson — her second of the game from the corner — enforced the running clock with two minutes remaining.

East No. 2 Spring Creek cruised past West No. 3 Truckee by a final score of 48-13.

Lamb finished with a game-high 14 points — hitting two 3s — Walz also burying two treys and closing with eight points (all in the first half), Buzzetti scoring six of her eight points after the break.

Brunson splashed a pair of triples for six points, Rylee Keim added four points, Moon and Stewart closed with three apiece and Roxanne Keim capped the scoring for the Lady Spartans with a deuce.

Truckee was led by four points from Estabrook, three each by Brown and Flynn and the Lady Wolverines’ offense was rounded out with two points for Russell and a free throw by Train.

TRUCKEE — 1 — 7 — 2 — 3 — 13 Total

SPRING CREEK — 14 — 18 — 8 — 8 — 48 Total

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (21-4 overall) will play either West No. 1 South Tahoe or East No. 4 Fernley for a position in the state tournament at 1 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center.

Spring Creek beat the Lady Vikings 67-41 at home on Jan. 14, but the Lady Spartans split the season series with the Lady Vaqueros — winning 49-47 on Jan. 7, in Fernley, but falling 41-40 in overtime on Jan. 28, in Spring Creek.

