Spring Creek runners dominate home meet

SPRING CREEK — Competing against just one team, Lowry — Dayton skipping the event — Spring Creek’s runners dominated their home meet Tuesday, at the Spring Creek Marina.
Running two laps around the complex in both the boys and girls races, the Spartans and Lady Spartans won both the individual and team competitions.
Boys
Despite stepping outside of the flags in several areas and running a few steps farther than he needed too, Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton opened a 27-second victory in the boys race — nearly completing the course in a sub-17 time with an 18-flat.
Senior teammate Conner Gage ran well and took second place in 18:27, and the Spartans rounded out the top-three with an 18:36 from sophomore Joel Herman.
Lowey senior Jeremy Walker took fourth with a time of 18:37, and Spartan senior Jess Marin finished off the top-five with a 19:07.
Marin began a lengthy run of Spring Creek athletes, as sophomore Ben Claridge followed in 19:11 for sixth place.
Fellow sophomore Jake Bradford crossed the line in 19:20 for seventh, and eighth went to the 19:24 set by Nathan Thomas.
Senior Garret Frisbie posted a 19:43 for ninth place, and junior Braden Fisher rounded off the top-10 with a 19:50.
In 12th place, Lowry junior Tyler Morrison crossed the line in 19:55 — Spring Creek junior Joshua Lore finishing with a 20:08 for 13th.
The Buckaroos went back-to-back in 14th and 15th — sophomore Ivan Roa Lara running across in 20:50 and sophomore teammate Kaid Sanchez striding toward the line in 21:08.
Spring Creek sophomore Hayden Mitchel took 16th place with a 21:26, and freshman Ian Mitchel followed with a 21:39 for 17th.
Lowry freshman Austin Formby took 18th place with a time of 21:51, and Spring Creek junior Dallin Dastrup notched the final sub-22 run of the division with a 21:59 for 19th place.
The top-20 was capped by a 22:03 from Spring Creek senior Camden Mortensen.
Girls
The girls race saw a familiar face across the finish line, a familiar disappearing act from the rest pf the pack.
As the No. 1 runner became larger as she approached the line, she conversely looked smaller in the eyes the competition as she ran away.
Spring Creek senior Kendra Lusk — the Montana State University commit and 2019 Division 3A state champion — once again asserted her dominance and opened nearly a full-minute span ahead of second place with a time of 19:30.
Lowry junior Jovi Kuskie crossed second in 20:26 before a string of Spring Creek teammates went third through ninth in a field of 11.
Senior Grace Florence finished in third place with a time of 21:16, and sophomore Kiely Munson ranked fourth in 21:33.
Senior Emma Campbell and freshman teammate Brianna Perchetti closed within close proximity of one another, Campbell taking fifth in 22:07 and Perchetti finishing sixth with a time of 22:08.
Sophomore Brandi Manhire placed seventh in 24:23, and senior Jaden Pool closed out the Lady Spartans’ top-seven girls with an eight-place 25:09.
Freshman Hailey Syme crossed in 29:40 for ninth, and Lowry sophomore Taylor Hawkins finished off the top-10 in 30:20.
Spring Creek sophomore Brynae Hamby rounded out the field in 11th place with a time of 30:45.
Up Next
The location of the next meet will remain the same, beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Spring Creek Marina — Spring Creek hosting Elko.