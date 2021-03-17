Spring Creek runners dominate home meet

SPRING CREEK — Competing against just one team, Lowry — Dayton skipping the event — Spring Creek’s runners dominated their home meet Tuesday, at the Spring Creek Marina.

Running two laps around the complex in both the boys and girls races, the Spartans and Lady Spartans won both the individual and team competitions.

Boys

Despite stepping outside of the flags in several areas and running a few steps farther than he needed too, Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton opened a 27-second victory in the boys race — nearly completing the course in a sub-17 time with an 18-flat.

Senior teammate Conner Gage ran well and took second place in 18:27, and the Spartans rounded out the top-three with an 18:36 from sophomore Joel Herman.

Lowey senior Jeremy Walker took fourth with a time of 18:37, and Spartan senior Jess Marin finished off the top-five with a 19:07.

Marin began a lengthy run of Spring Creek athletes, as sophomore Ben Claridge followed in 19:11 for sixth place.

Fellow sophomore Jake Bradford crossed the line in 19:20 for seventh, and eighth went to the 19:24 set by Nathan Thomas.