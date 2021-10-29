Spring Creek runs off another regional sweep

SPARKS — Does winning get old?

Never.

Despite being the bell cow cross country program of the Division 3A North — and often the state — the taste of victory is always sweet for Spring Creek.

On Friday, Spring Creek collected more hardware at the Division 3A North regional meet at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks — once again pulling off the double dip — claiming both the boys and girls team championships.

Boys

The Spartans were never seriously threatened, scoring 43 points as a team — Lowry finishing second with 59 points and Elko a position to state with a third-place total of 79.

The fourth and final state berth went to North Valleys with a score of 88 points.

Individually, Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton was the regional runner-up — taking second place with a time of 18:01 — and fellow junior Joel Herman rounded out the top-five in 18:16.

Sophomore Braylon Baggett led the Indians with an eighth-place 18:32, and senior teammate Gavin Nicola ran an 18:52 and capped the top-10 — Spring Creek senior Dillyn Sanchez following in 11th with a time of 18:52 of his own.

The Spartans crossed back-to-back in 14th and 15th, sophomore Nathan Thomas posting a 19:03 and junior Ben Claridge setting a 19:08.

The next of local runners across the line were Elko athletes; senior Keian Lostra rounding off the top-20 in 19:25 and sophomore teammate James Fericks running hot on his heels in 19:26 for 21st place.

The local streak continued in 22nd, as Spring Creek senior Braden Fisher crossed the line with a time of 19:33.

For the Indians, junior Caden Wallace notched a time of 19:50 for 25th place — junior Caiden Cunningham closing out the top-30 and the Spartans’ roster in 20:26.

In 32nd, Elko freshman Dexter Wallace posted a time of 20:36 and junior teammate Justin Nicholls was three spots behind in 35th with a time of 21:10 — closing out the Indians’ roster.

Girls

The Lady Spartans nailed down their regional championship by a slimmer margin, topping the field with 41 points — South Tahoe charging behind with a second-place total of 49 points.

Tahoe Truckee took third place with a third-place total of 66 points.

Elko was well off the pace of a state berth with a fifth-place total of 112 points.

The highest-local finish came from Spring Creek junior Kiely Munson, who ranked third overall with a time of 22:04.

She was followed by a sixth-place 22:32 by sophomore teammate Brianna Perchetti, and junior teammate Macey Reed rounded off the top-10 with a time of 22:45.

Freshman Ryan Youngblood ran fourth the Lady Spartans and 13th overall with a time of 23:31.

Despite not qualifying as a team, Elko will be represented at state by at least two individuals — the top-seven runners from non-qualifying teams also earning the right to run for all the marbles.

Elko sophomore Arowyn Potter earned the fifth individual qualification and ranked 18th overall with a time of 24:14, and fellow sophomore Reese Hatch took the sixth individual berth and crossed 21st overall in 24:35.

Dayton freshman Allison Hoffman followed in 22nd and officially locked down the seventh individual trip to state with a time of 24:35.

Spring Creek junior Brandi Manhire opened a three-straight streak of locals in 24th place with a time of 24:36, junior teammate Leigh Barry crossed in 24:47 for 25th and Elko sophomore Tandi Ratliff took 26th with a time of 24:50.

Elko head coach Hilary Kohntopp said there is an outside chance that Ratliff could run at state — finishing ninth among individuals from non-qualifying teams — if the South does not field enough individual runners to fill seven spots in its regional meet on Saturday.

Spring Creek sophomore finished 35th with a time of 25:58 and capped the Lady Spartans’ roster.

A trio of runners closed out Elko’s roster in succession.

Junior Anneka Haro ran 37th in 26:05, freshman Penelope Ruiz crossed in 26:18 for 38th and sophomore Eliva Jimenez rounded off the local runners with a time of 26:20 for 39th place.

Up Next

Congratulations to the Spring Creek boys and girls — along with head coach Todd Mahlke and assistant coach Larissa Mahlke — the Elko boys, Arowyn Potter and Reese Hatch for their qualifications to the state meet.

The Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships will take place on the same course as the regional meet — the North perhaps getting an insight on how to run the course — on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

